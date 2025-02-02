A video of Atif Aslam singing Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala's film Dil Se’s title track has gone viral on social media

In Pic: Atif Aslam

Atif Aslam sings 'Dil Se Re' during Dubai concert; netizens wish for his 'collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan'

Atif Aslam has been one of the most loved singers in the music world. Recently, Atif performed at a live concert in Dubai, and a video of him singing Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala's film Dil Se’s title track has gone viral on social media. The video of him singing the track in his mesmerizing voice has left netizens in awe of his talent.

Atif Aslam sings ‘Dil Se Re’

Atif himself also took to Instagram and shared the video of his powerful performance, which has now left the audience demanding a collaboration between SRK and Aslam. While sharing the video, Aslam wrote, "Some masterpieces y’all wanted to hear LEKIN Dil hai to dard bhi to hoga na ….P.S. Thank you for loving Channa #borderlessworld #atifaslam #aadeez #dubai."

Fans react to the video

While reacting to the video, one fan wrote, "Live: Dil Se in Atif Aslam's voice ♥️ my wish to see him collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan at least once." "I'm so in love with this version of yours, the powerful vocal," another wrote. A third fan shared, "The energy you brought to the stage was electric. You had the whole audience hooked from start to finish!" A comment reads, "I'm your Indian fan, seeing you in my feed feels like a dream now." Another fan wrote, "Your voice is absolutely stunning; it gave me goosebumps. You have such an incredible range and control. Your performance was truly powerful, and your singing was so raw and emotional—it really touched me."

More about Atif Aslam

Apart from Pakistan, Atif is quite popular in India. Kalyug, Race, Bas Ek Pal, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Baaghi 2 are a few Bollywood films that featured songs sung by Atif before Pakistani artists were banned from performing in India. However, the Bombay High Court recently rejected a petition seeking the ban, effectively allowing Pakistani performers to ply their trade in India once again.

Recently, during a concert, Atif Aslam paused the performance for a couple of minutes after fans threw money at him. He then called the person up to the stage and said, "My friend, donate this money, don’t throw it at me. This is just disrespect to the money." The video soon made its way to social media, with netizens appreciating the way the singer handled the situation.