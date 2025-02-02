As Veer Pahariya turned 30 on February 1, he took to social media to share a video from the year he recreated Shah Rukh Khan's Dard-e-Disco song on his Sony handycam

Veer Pahariya

Listen to this article At 13, Veer Pahariya recreated Shah Rukh Khan's Dard-e-Disco song with 'full jugaad', watch video x 00:00

Veer Pahariya made his debut in the film industry with the recently released film 'Sky Force'. The film also starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur is based on true events from the 1965 India-Pakistan war, telling the story of a squadron leader who went missing during the conflict. On Saturday, the Sky Force star turned a year older and revisited an old video of himself which proves his love for Bollywood.

ADVERTISEMENT

Veer Pahariya's version of Dard-e-Disco

Veer Pahariya shared a blurry video of him recreating the song Dard-e-Disco featuring Shah Rukh Khan from the 2007 film 'Om Shanti Om'. The song choreographed by Farah Khan was all the rage back then with Khan building an enviable body for the song. Sharing the video on his birthday juxtaposed with Khan's song, the actor wrote, "Today, on my birthday coinciding with the love that “Sky Force” is getting, I just want to share a video from when I was 13 and just obsessed with Bollywood movies."

He added, "I had watched all the videos on the making of #dardedisco - learned the steps, got onto a diet for the six pack, organized the lights, fans, leaves, props, costumes and dancers and shot it on a Sony handycam with the cassette in 1 take because I didn’t know how to edit."

"My family had no idea as I didn’t take any money and everything was done with full jugaad. For the last shot with the fire sequence - the room was lit up and we used deodorant to enhance it. We had only one attempt to get it right. Fanaticism of another level Thank you @iamsrk and @farahkhankunder for changing my life. Last but not the least, Thank you God for making my dreams come true".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Veer Pahariya (@veerpahariya)

Veer Pahariya's first 100 cr film

The high-flying action thriller 'Sky Force' has officially crossed the Rs 100 crore threshold, becoming the first film of 2025 to reach this mark.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Instagram to confirm the same and wrote, "#SkyForce is the first film of 2025 to cross the Rs 100 cr milestone [on Day 8]... The film must show significant growth over the weekend to boost its healthy total."

By the second Friday, 'Sky Force' had earned an additional Rs 4.60 crore, taking its total to Rs 104.30 crore.

The film earned Rs 99.70 crore in the opening week and continued to perform well in its second week.

Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, 'Sky Force' not only delivers thrilling aerial combat sequences but also pays tribute to the true heroism of Squadron Leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya MVC.

Squadron Leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya MVC is the only Indian Air Force officer to posthumously receive the Maha Vir Chakra. Produced by Jio Studios and Maddock Films, 'Sky Force' also stars Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur.