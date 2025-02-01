Undercover High School is a South Korean television series written by Im Young-bin and directed by Choi Jung-in. Starring Seo Kang-joon, Jin Ki-joo, and Kim Shin-rok

Seo Kang-joon's Undercover High School

Listen to this article Main Hoon Na Korean version! Fans feel Seo Kang-joon's Undercover High School is a remake of SRK's film x 00:00

Korean dramas are the recent obsession for Indian viewers. Now, a new K-drama named Undercover High School is making quite a buzz among K-drama lovers. The teaser of the show was recently released, and it has reminded fans of Shah Rukh Khan's iconic film Main Hoon Na.

ADVERTISEMENT

The teaser introduces Jung Hae-sung (Seo Kang-joon), a National Intelligence Service (NIS) agent, who ends up in a high school after being demoted from his position. This plot is quite similar to that of Main Hoon Na.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mansi (@glowandglobble)

Korean Main Hoon Na?

In Main Hoon Na, Shah Rukh Khan plays the role of Major Ram, who goes to a school as an undercover officer. Seeing Jung Hae-sung (Seo Kang-joon) as an undercover officer in a high school has led fans to draw parallels between the stories. After the teaser of the upcoming show went viral, fans started calling it ‘Main Hoon Na Korean version’. Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, "Korean Major Ram Prasad Sharma." Another user asked, "Who is Miss Chandni here?" A third fan shared, "We got Korean ‘Main Hoon Na’ before GTA 6."

About Shah Rukh Khan’s Main Hoon Na

Main Hoon Na (which means "I'm Here") is a 2004 Hindi movie directed by Farah Khan and produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment. It was Farah’s directorial debut. The cast includes Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Suniel Shetty, Amrita Rao, and Zayed Khan, along with Kirron Kher, Murali Sharma, Kabir Bedi, Boman Irani, and Naseeruddin Shah. The story follows Major Ram Prasad Sharma, who goes undercover as a college student to protect a general’s daughter from a dangerous ex-soldier.

About Undercover High School

Undercover High School is a South Korean television series written by Im Young-bin and directed by Choi Jung-in. Starring Seo Kang-joon, Jin Ki-joo, and Kim Shin-rok, the drama follows an NIS agent who goes undercover as a high school student on a secret mission. Along the way, he encounters his homeroom teacher, Oh Soo-ah, who starts noticing striking similarities between him and her childhood first love. The series is set to premiere on February 21, 2025.