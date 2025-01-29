Veer Pahariya, is the grandson of former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Sushilkumar Shinde. His parents are business tycoon Sanjay Pahariya and Smriti Sanjay Shinde, the founder of Sobo Films

The much-awaited film Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar and debutant Veer Pahariya, hit theatres on Friday, January 24, and received a positive response on its opening day. The patriotic action-drama, based on real-life heroics, features Veer as Squadron Leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya, a Mahavir Chakra recipient. Veer, is the grandson of former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Sushilkumar Shinde. His parents are business tycoon Sanjay Pahariya and Smriti Sanjay Shinde, the founder of Sobo Films. In a recent interview, he opened up about his parents’ divorce and how it affected him.

Veer Pahariya felt ashamed after his parents’ divorce

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Veer shared, “It’s not good for any child when their parents separate. Back then, there wasn’t social media or any way for me to understand what was happening. It was a very strange experience growing up. Newspapers were constantly publishing details about their court proceedings, and everything was on the internet. I felt ashamed to go to school and didn’t have many friends. I stayed away from people and was very nervous and underconfident as a child. I wish it doesn’t happen to anyone.”

Veer Pahariya's relationship with his father

Veer further stated that therapy helped him cope with the family’s dynamics and asserted that when we go through any kind of trauma in life, it needs to be discussed. He focused on therapy and acting workshops to heal from the same and maintained that despite his parents calling it quits, he still believes in love and marriage.

He added that despite not being close to his father initially, they share a close bond now. “I didn’t see my father much, but we are very close now. My parents always played their roles as parents well, even though they weren’t great as husband and wife. But I never felt their absence as parents,” said Veer.

About Sky Force

Sky Force opened at the box office with a total collection of Rs.15.30 crore from national chains on its first day, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh. With this, Veer Pahariya has become the first debutant to record this opening. Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, 'Sky Force' is a story of India's retaliatory strike on Pakistan's Sargodha airbase during the 1965 Indo-Pakistani air war. The film is produced by Maddock Films. Apart from Akshay and Veer, Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan are also a part of the film.