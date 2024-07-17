Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha: The video of the new song portrays the touching story of reuniting with a long-lost love after 23 years

In Pic: Ajay Devgn and Tabu

Listen to this article 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha': New love song ‘Jahan Se Chale' is all about nostalgia & reunion x 00:00

The love saga 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' is already making headlines. The movie, which will be released in theatres on 2nd August 2024, will showcase the chemistry between Ajay Devgn and Tabu in this heartfelt story by Neeraj Pandey. The makers have released a new song ‘, and it is all about love.

The video portrays the touching story of reuniting with a long-lost love after 23 years. It also shows the feelings and memories that Krishna and Vasu experienced while they were apart from each other.

Composed by MM Kreem, the song is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Jubin Nautiyal. Presented by NH Studioz, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is a Friday Filmworks Production, produced by Narendra Hirawat, Kumar Mangat Pathak (Panorama Studios), Sangeeta Ahir, and Shital Bhatia. The film is set for a theatrical release on 2nd August 2024.

Ajay and Tabu have shared screen space in films including 'Vijaypath', 'Haqeeqat', 'Thakshak', 'Fitoor', 'Drishyam', 'Golmaal Again', 'De De Pyaar De', 'Drishyam 2', and 'Bholaa'. The original soundtrack for the film has been composed by the Oscar-winning music director M.M. Keeravani. The film also features a stellar ensemble cast including Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar, and Shantanu Maheshwari.

Ever since the trailer release of ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’, the film has generated immense intrigue and excitement among audiences and industry insiders alike. Each song from the movie has become an instant favourite, topping trending charts and captivating listeners. Despite the initial disappointment among fans regarding the postponement, distributors and exhibitors across the industry have praised the makers' decision to delay the release date from July 5th. They believe this strategic move will ultimately benefit the film and the exhibition centres.

The production company earlier stated, "Dear Friends, on request of the exhibitors and the distribution fraternity, we have collectively decided to shift the release date of our film, ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’. New Release date to be announced soon.”

