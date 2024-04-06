Madgaon Express actor Avinash Tiwary bats for sequel; says from the get-go, makers intended to take the buddy comedy forward

A still from Madgaon Express

Listen to this article Who’s ready for another ride? x 00:00

At the end of Madgaon Express, director Kunal Kemmu hinted at a sequel. That was enough to pique curiosity among audiences who lapped up the buddy comedy starring Avinash Tiwary, Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu. If the love and acclaim that the film has received is any indication, its second instalment will have takers among the audience. So, is a sequel in the offing? Tiwary says, “We have discussed [the possibility of a sequel]. Kunal once mentioned that he had thought of an idea, but he said Ritesh [Sidhwani, producer] would tell us if we’ll do it or not. Now, Ritesh is saying, ‘Kunal will tell us whether he has written the script or not.’ But I know the intention was there. The audience’s reaction [is great]. I hope this love keeps growing and we have a chance to come back with a sequel,” he says.

Kunal Kemmu

ADVERTISEMENT

Up next, Tiwary has the Prime Video film, The Mehta Boys, which marks Boman Irani’s directorial debut. The actor has bagged another project, one that he describes as his “biggest film” yet. The role has him excited and scared in equal measure. “It’s one of the most difficult parts, physically and mentally, and I am petrified about how I’ll deal with it. It’s the biggest project that I have been a part of. I’m not in a position to reveal the project, although I want to shout from the rooftop,” he smiles.