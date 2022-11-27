×
Breaking News
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aftab Poonawalla to be sent to Tihar Jail, will be monitored 24/7
Mumbai: Motorcyclist who helped sacked banker escape was ex-inmate
Gujarat elections 2022: I want to make Jamnagar a smart city, says Riva Jadeja
Mumbai: Total Covid-19 cases in November drop below 1,000
Mumbai: Police, BMC set new rules for food distribution on Mahaparinirvan Diwas

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Avinash Tiwary Wanted to be part of Neerajs unique world

Avinash Tiwary: Wanted to be part of Neeraj’s unique world

Updated on: 27 November,2022 07:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

Tiwary on how doubts about his capabilities played in his head before taking up Khakee: The Bihar Chapter

Avinash Tiwary: Wanted to be part of Neeraj’s unique world

Avinash Tiwary plays a menacing goon in Khakee


What does the poster boy of romance do to appear menacing on screen? This was the dilemma Avinash Tiwary of Bulbbul fame faced when filmmaker-writer Neeraj Pandey offered him the role of Chandan Mahto—a dreaded don of the early 2000s Bihar—in Netflix’s Khakee: The Bihar Chapter. 


Avinash Tiwary plays a menacing goon in Khakee



It wasn’t exactly a cakewalk for the actor, who was doubtful about pulling off the complex role. “I was petrified. I didn’t know if I was right for it [or whether] I had the capabilities to pull it off. [But], I wanted to be part of Neeraj sir’s unique world,” says Tiwary, adding that, “Pandey’s immense faith in me” helped sail through. “[In fact], he said it was brave of me to do this role. I hope I have done a decent job.” Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, inspired by IPS Amit Lodha’s book, Bihar Diaries: The True Story of How Bihar’s Most Dangerous Criminal Was Caught, also stars Karan Tacker, Nikita Dutta, Ravi Kishan and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.


Also Read: Karan Tacker opens up on being cast in Neeraj Pandey's 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter'

Tiwary will follow up the series with an Amazon Prime Video show, Bambai Meri Jaan, which focuses on the post-independence Bombay that was riddled with organised crime. The actor is certain the Excel Entertainment show, slated to release next year, will bring international acclaim to the content. “After Laila Majnu [2018], Bambai Meri Jaan has taken a lot out of me. It has been one of the most immersive processes for me. I hope the show creates waves not only in the country, but around the world,” says Tiwary, without divulging details about his character. 

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
neeraj pandey netflix Web Series Web Series News Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK