Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Avneet Kaur attends Transformers One London premiere Dream turned into reality

Avneet Kaur attends 'Transformers One' London premiere: 'Dream turned into reality'

Updated on: 21 September,2024 07:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Avneet Kaur took to her social media platform and shared some of her breathtaking pictures from the premiere of “Transformers One’ in London, United Kingdom

Avneet Kaur attends 'Transformers One' London premiere: 'Dream turned into reality’

Picture Courtesy/Avneet Kaur's Instagram account

Actress Avneet Kaur took to her social media platform and shared some of her breathtaking pictures from the premiere of “Transformers One’ in London, United Kingdom. 


A post shared by Avneet Kaur (@avneetkaur_13)


She captioned the post while raising fans' excitement for the red-carpet visuals.

Avneet wrote, “Last night for the London premiere of Transformers One! (with yellow heart, clipboard and star emojis). Are y’all excited to see the red carpet pictures?”

In the pictures, Avneet was seen in a beautiful yellow body-con long dress while posing for the cameras differently.

In other pictures, the ‘Tiku weds Sheru’ actress posed candidly while expressing her excitement for such a prestigious moment.

In the last picture, Avneet is seen posing inside the elevator with a monochrome effect in which she looks like a showstopper.

Avneet’s post has received widespread love from her fans and the entire Instagram community.

On attending the event in London, Avneet shared her excitement and said, "Attending the Transformers premiere in London was an unforgettable experience. Watching Scarlett Johansson and Chris Hemsworth walking the red carpet was truly surreal, a dream turned into reality, forever etched in my memory."

She continued, "Seeing these Hollywood legends up close, their glamour and charisma radiating through every smile and gesture, left me utterly spellbound”.

“The electric atmosphere, the glamour of the premiere, and the thrill of witnessing cinematic history unfold made for an unforgettable night, one that I'll treasure forever.” Avneet concluded

Meanwhile, the actress earlier shared pictures with the team of renowned production house Paramount Pictures while having a dinner which has left her fans with numerous questions as they are now speculating that it could be related to Avneet's big venture on the grounds of Hollywood as the 22-year-old actress has gained many significant milestones till now.

For the unversed, Avneet was the only Indian celebrity to become part of ‘Transformers One’ premiere night.

On the work front, Avneet was last seen in family entertainer 'Luv Ki Arrange Marriage', starring alongside Sunny Singh.

The film was directed by Ishrat Khan and produced by Bhanushali Studios Limited in association with Thinkink Picturez Ltd.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

