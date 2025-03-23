Breaking News
Avneet Kaur slams rumours of undergoing plastic surgery: 'I don’t get fillers, but I do get...'

Updated on: 23 March,2025 09:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Avneet Kaur slammed all the nonsense about her features and simply pointed out how puberty works and how looking ‘different’ is just a part of growing up

Avneet Kaur Pic/Instagram

Bollywood actor Avneet Kaur, who stepped into showbiz as a child actor, addresses the rumours of her undergoing plastic surgery to alter her appearance. The 23-year-old slammed all the nonsense about her features and simply pointed out how puberty works and how looking ‘different’ is just a part of growing up. 


Avneet Kaur dismisses plastic surgery rumours 


In an interview with Hauterrfly, Avneet said, "I feel like I’ve grown up in front of the camera. Sometimes, I still feel so weird when people say, ‘Oh, she’s had so much done to her face,’ or ‘She’s changed so much,’ or ‘She looks completely different.’ Well, when you saw me, I was 7 or 8 years old, literally a little kid. There’s a huge difference between then and now. Now I’m 23, so of course there’s bound to be a difference. You hit puberty, your features change, and you grow up."


Revealing the secrets to her looking youthful and radiant at all times, she added, "I don’t get fillers, but I do get facials, and I definitely take care of my skin. I do everything to tighten my skin. I haven’t done anything to change my features, like getting a different nose. Nothing like that has happened to me. I have decent features."

Avneet Kaur’s acting journey 

Avneet’s acting debut came in 2012 with Meri Maa. She was then seen in Tedhe Hain Par Tere Mere Hain, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. In 2013, she featured in Savitri – Ek Prem Kahani and Ek Mutthi Aasmaan. She commenced her film career in 2014 with Pradeep Sarkar's Mardaani starring Rani Mukerji.

From 2018 to 2020, she portrayed Sultana Yasmine in Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga, departing from the show in mid-2020 due to health issues. In June 2023, she starred in Kangana Ranaut's Tiku Weds Sheru opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. In June 2024, she featured in Luv Ki Arrange Marriage opposite Sunny Singh. In December 2024, Kaur starred in the murder mystery Party Till I Die alongside Vishal Jethwa.

Her next film, Love in Vietnam, was announced at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. It is based on the bestselling novel Madonna in a Fur Coat.

