Ayan Mukerji; Ranveer Singh with Deepika Padukone; Hrithik Roshan

It can’t be easy creating Brahmastra’s elaborate world. But since Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva (2022) already laid the foundation, the makers can use it for world-building and directly dive into the writing of Brahmastra: Part Two—Dev. Sources say that writer-director Ayan Mukerji is planning to kick off the scripting of the fantasy drama by early next year, even as the cast has yet to be finalised. Rumours are rife that Deepika Padukone will play the female lead while Ranveer Singh is being tipped to portray Dev.



Mukerji will have to juggle it with spy thriller War 2, which stars Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani and Jr NTR. A source tells us, “The writers for Brahmastra 2 will be locked by January. Ayan is currently busy with War 2, which is being shot in Mumbai. But he wants the scripting of Brahmastra 2 to go on simultaneously.” This time around, we hear the director is envisioning a tragic love story. The source adds, “The focal point will be Dev and Amrita’s love story, their ideological differences and their great war that ends the film. Ayan is seeing it in an almost operatic manner.”

