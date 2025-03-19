After addressing her linkup rumours with Salman Khan in the past, Ayesha Jhulka recently shared an interesting anecdote where he saved her life from a speeding train

Ayesha Jhulka Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Ayesha Jhulka reveals how Salman Khan saved her from a speeding train: ‘My body scattered into pieces’ x 00:00

Bollywood actor Ayesha Jhulka made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in the 1991 film Kurbaan. After addressing her linkup rumours with the superstar in the past, she recently shared an interesting anecdote where he saved her life from a speeding train. Ayesha revealed that the incident took place while filming the song ‘Nahi Padhni Mujhe ABC’ in Igatpuri.

ADVERTISEMENT

Salman Khan saved Ayesha Jhulka’s life

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Ayesha recalled, “Salman was dancing on the tracks while I was performing inside them. Since it was a goods train route, we had secured permission, and the train was supposed to stop for a short duration. The plan was for us to move when the signal was given, but with the loud music playing, we completely missed it.”

She added, “All I remember is Salman yanking me with such force that it felt like my body had scattered into pieces. He had heard the train approaching—maybe others had too—but everything happened so fast that I couldn’t comprehend what was happening. Later, everyone told me, ‘Salman just saved your life,’ but at that moment, I was too stunned to react.”

Ayesha on her linkup rumours with Salman

An old video of Ayesha discussing her link-up rumours with Salman, as well as with her Meet Mere Man Ke co-star Prosenjit, went viral on social media.

In the clip, she can be heard saying, “There have been controversies regarding my affairs. I am doing two films—Kurbaan and Meet Mere Man Ke. In Kurbaan, I am working with Salman Khan, and in Meet Mere Man Ke, I have teamed up with Prosenjit. And I have been linked with both actors! Now, you tell me, if I link up with every actor, what should I do? It would be difficult for me to decide. I can’t say anything.”

Ayesha Jhulka, a popular actress in the 90s, appeared in numerous hit films, including Kurbaan, Khiladi, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, and Chachi 420, among others. In 2022, she was featured in the Amazon Prime Video series Hush Hush. Her last big-screen appearance was in the 2018 film Genius.

Salman Khan’s work front

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is preparing for the highly anticipated release of his upcoming film Sikandar, slated for Eid 2025. Directed by A. R. Murugadoss, the film stars the stunning Rashmika Mandanna alongside Salman.