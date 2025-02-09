Salman Khan was booked under Section 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act for poaching two blackbucks or chinkaras in Jodhpur during the shoot of his 1998 film Hum Saath Saath Hain

Salman Khan Pic/AFP

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently made an emotional and candid appearance on his nephew Arhaan Khan’s chat show Dumb Biryani. Arhaan, the son of actor Arbaaz Khan and actress Malaika Arora, has been gaining attention for his new show, which has already gone viral after featuring his father Arbaaz, and uncle Sohail Khan in a previous episode.

Salman Khan slept nicely when he was in jail

During his appearance, Salman Khan shared numerous personal stories and opened up about various aspects of his life, including his career, love life, and close-knit family dynamics. The superstar also revealed some heartwarming anecdotes about his family, fondly known as the Khandaan, shedding light on the deep bond he shares with his brothers and his parents. His candid moments during the show showcased a side of him that fans don't often get to see, making the episode all the more special.

Speaking about his sleep cycle, the superstar shared, “I generally sleep for a couple of hours, and once a month, I get 7–8 hours a day. Sometimes, I sleep when I get a few minutes break between shoots. I can only sleep when I don’t have anything else to do. So, I slept nicely when I was in jail. I sleep when there is turbulence in an aircraft because there is nothing I can do in such a situation.”

Stating that one should always be enthusiastic in life, Salman added, "When we used to play a sport, and get tired and start panting, we still had a wide smile on our faces. We wanted to get back and do the same thing all over again. Nowadays, we lose that enthusiasm and get complacent. Never let go of that enthusiasm.”

Why was Salman Khan jailed?

Salman Khan was booked under Section 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act for poaching two blackbucks or chinkaras in Bhawad village on 26-27 September 1998 and one in Mathania on September 28, 1998, in Jodhpur Rajasthan, during the shooting of his movie 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'.

Khan was sentenced to five years imprisonment in 2018 after being found guilty. However, the court later granted him bail after he spent two nights at the Jodhpur jail. His co-stars -- Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam Kothari, and Tabu -- besides another accused Dushyant Singh were acquitted due to lack of evidence.

Salman Khan’s work front

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is preparing for the highly anticipated release of his upcoming film Sikandar, slated for Eid 2025. Directed by A. R. Murugadoss, the film stars the stunning Rashmika Mandanna alongside Salman. Sikandar is expected to be one of the major blockbusters of the year, with fans already excited for the Eid release.