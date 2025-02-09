Salman Khan sent a heartfelt message to his longtime friend and filmmaker Sooraj R. Barjatya on the release of his first-ever OTT series, Bada Naam Karenge

Salman Khan. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Actor Salman Khan recently took to Instagram to send a heartfelt message to his longtime friend and filmmaker Sooraj R. Barjatya on the release of his first-ever OTT series, “Bada Naam Karenge.”

The series, streaming now on Sony LIV, marks a significant milestone for Rajshri Productions as it ventures into the digital space for the first time. The Sultan actor took to his Instagram handle to give a sweet shout-out to the filmmaker, saying this one's going to be special. Putting up a story on Instagram, Khan wrote, “Bada Naam Karenge' streaming now only on Sony LIV! Wishing Sooraj, Devaansh and the entire team all the best - this one's going to be special!”

Salman and Sooraj have a longstanding professional relationship, having worked together on blockbusters like "Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! ", "Maine Pyar Kiya," "Hum Saath-Saath Hain," and "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo," which have become classics in Indian cinema.

On a related note, “Bada Naam Karenge,” directed by Palash Vaswani with Sooraj R Barjatya, the series stars cast Kanwaljeet Singh, Alka Amin, Rajesh Jais, Chitrali Lokesh, Deepika Amin, Jameel Khan, Rajesh Tailang, Anjana Sukhani, Sadhika Sayal, Gyanendra Tripathi, Priyamvada Kant, Omm Dubey, and Bhavesh Babani, along with others.

Sooraj Barjatya shared the reasons that led him to venture into OTT. He stated, “There are certain stories that can be told within two and a half hours. As we make television shows as well, we know that we need a certain number of episodes to tell the tale. So, we need a medium to tell our story. At Rajshri, my elder son Devansh handles TV; he also wanted us to make our OTT debut. We have been trying for some time now, but as fate would have it we are making our OTT debut with 'Bada Naam Karenge.”

The show premiered on Sony LIV on 7th February.

