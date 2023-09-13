Ahead of Ayushmann Khurrana's birthday, let's look at the songs he lent his voice for

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Ayushmann Khurrana Birthday 2023: Paani Da Rang to Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho, songs sung by the actor that tug at the heartstrings x 00:00

Ayushmann Khurrana's versatility is not unknown. His prowess as a performer has been proven repeatedly with the kinds of films he chooses. While he established Brand Ayushmann through socio-dramas in the Hindi film industry, the actor is also a melodious singer. With a voice that tugs at the heartstrings, Ayushmann sang songs for his own films, singles, and music videos.

Ayushmann celebrates his birthday on September 14. As celebrations are about to begin, let's revisit 10 songs sung by the actor that remain rent-free in the minds of Melophiles. Be it Paani Da Rang in his debut film, Vicky Donor, or the unplugged version of Nazm Nazm from Bareilly Ki Barfi, he has a song for every romantic person.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paani Da Rang

Paani Da Rang was Ayushmann's first-ever Bollywood song. He lent voice to the song picturised on him and Yami Gautam. Vicky Donor was their debut film. It released in theatres in 2012. Paani Da Rang was written and composed by Ayushmann and Rochak Kohli.

Nain Na Jodee

Nain Na Jodeen from Badhaai Ho was picturised on Ayushmann and Sanya Malhotra. The song was composed by Rochak Kohli. Neha Kakkar and Rochak joined Ayushmann in the vocals department.

Dil-e-Nadaan

Dil-e-Nadaan was another soothing song Ayushmann sang in his film, Hawaizaada. The song was composed by the actor-singer whereas Mirza Ghalib penned the poetry.

Saadi Galli Aaja

Saadi Galli Aaja was picturised on Ayushmann and Pooja Salvi in the film, Nautanki Saala. Neeti Mohan was the voice of the actress. Ayushmann wrote the lyrics with Rochak Kohli and Gurpreet Saini. The music was by the actor and his music composer friend Rochak.

Tu Hi Tu

Ayushmann was the voice behind yet another song from Nautanki Saala. Teaming up with lyricist Kausar Munir, the actor gave another melodious number, titled Tu Hi Tu.

Nazm Nazm

While the theatrical version of Nazm Nazm from Bareilly Ki Barfi was sung by Arko, Ayushmann did an unplugged version. It was a massive success. The music and lyrics were by Arko.

Ik Mulaqaat Unplugged

Ik Mulaqaat from Dream Girl was originally sung by Meet Bros Ft. Altamash Faridi and Palak Muchhal. Ayushmann, who headlined the film with Nushrratt Bharuccha, did an unplugged version in his voice.

Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho

Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho was picturised on Ayushmann and Jitendra Kumar in the film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The music was composed by Tanishk and Vayu. The lyrics were penned by Vayu. Ayushmann was the lead singer.

Mitti Di Khushboo

Mitti Di Khushboo is one of Ayushmann's most popular songs. It was an independent video featuring the actor. The lyrics were penned by Rochak Kohli, Gurpreet Saini and Gautam Govind Sharma.

O Heeriye

O Heeriye featured Ayushmann and Rhea Chakraborty. The music of the Punjabi song was composed and written by the actor with Rochak Kohli.