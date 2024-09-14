Breaking News
Vaishnaw takes Mumbai local train, discusses major infra upgrades
Government renames Port Blair as Sri Vijaya Puram
Foundation of democracy still strong: Sharad Pawar on Kejriwal's bail
Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory for Eid-E-Milad, check details
PM Awas Yojana: 12k houses to be built for dabbawalas, cobblers, says Fadnavis
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Tahira Kashyap pens adorable birthday wish for husband Ayushmann Khurrana

Tahira Kashyap pens adorable birthday wish for husband Ayushmann Khurrana

Updated on: 14 September,2024 02:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Taking to her Instagram account, Tahira Kashyap shared a sweet birthday wish for her hubby Ayushmann Khurrana alongside two pictures to mark the occasion

Tahira Kashyap pens adorable birthday wish for husband Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap Khurrana Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Tahira Kashyap pens adorable birthday wish for husband Ayushmann Khurrana
x
00:00

It's Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana's birthday, and his wife, Tahira Kashyap, made it extra special with an adorable message. Taking to her Instagram account on Saturday, Tahira shared a sweet birthday wish for her hubby alongside two pictures to mark the occasion. She also called Ayushmann her "favourite person" and expressed how blessed she feels.


In the first picture, the couple is seen enjoying a cosy moment from a recent celebration, with Ayushmann giving Tahira a kiss.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by tahirakashyapkhurrana (@tahirakashyap)


The second photo is a throwback from 2008, showing them both wearing glasses, smiling, and sharing another tender kiss. The nostalgic picture was taken when the couple bought their first home in Mumbai.

Along with the pictures, Tahira added an adorable caption that read, "About last night and many nights before and many to come! May our love, companionship and respect for each other keep growing. Happy birthday my favourite person, birthday aapka hug aur paari I am getting! So blessed."

Ayushmann was clearly moved by his wife's beautiful birthday message, as he responded with tear-eyed and heart emojis in the comments.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann will be seen in ace director Meghna Gulzar's new film 'Daayra' alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, in the coming months.

The film will be produced by Junglee Pictures. However, an official announcement regarding the project is still awaited.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Tahira Kashyap ayushmann khurrana Entertainment News bollywood news Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK