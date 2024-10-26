Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira hosted a Diwali party at their Mumbai home on Friday. Several Bollywood celebrities were seen in attendance

Ayushmann Khurrana's Diwali party

Bollywood couple Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap hosted a grand Diwali party for their close friends and members of the film industry at their residence.

From filmmaker Karan Johar to actress Bhumi Pednekar and Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal, many B-towners marked their presence at the Diwali bash held on Friday. They all were spotted nailing ethnic looks. For the event, the 'Article 15' donned a black sherwani with golden embroidery and Tahira opted for a multi-coloured lehenga.

Inside pictures and videos from Ayushmann's Diwali house party

Nushrratt Bharuccha, who also attended the party, took to Instagram and gave a sneak peek into the fun night. In one of the clips, she can be seen jamming with Tahira on Bollywood songs. She also posed for an adorable picture with Ayushmann's brother and actor Aparshakti Khurana.

Tahira also took to her Instagram feed to share inside videos from the party. She revealed that the party went on till the wee hours of morning. The video shows guests dancing their heart out to Bollywood tracks. One of the videos sees Stree 2 stars Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee performing to a song from their record-breaking horror-comedy film. Guneet Monga Kapoor can be seen dancing her heart out at the party. The last video sees Ayushmann and Tahira slow dancing together to 'Tu Maan Meri Jaan'.

Sharing the inside videos, Tahira wrote, "We danced till literally our knees were knocking or atleast mine! The last one was at 5:30 am! Though all the videos have my heart , the last one has my soul"

Dancer Shakti Mohan was also present at the party and shared pictures from the night. "About last night 😘@ayushmannk @tahirakashyap 🫶🏼

Thanks for being the perfect host," she wrote.

Recently, fashion designer Manish Malhotra also threw a grand Diwali party. It is an annual affair for the ace designer. The star-studded party was graced by several celebrities, including Ananya Panday, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan, Kriti Sanon, Shriya Saran, Huma Qureshi, Alaya F, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Tahira Kashyap, Aparshakti Khurana, Shilpa Shetty, among others.