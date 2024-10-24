Up and about: Manish Malhotra flagged off the Diwali parties with a star-studded bash that also saw Karan Johar introduce his new investor-partner Adar Poonawalla
Pics/Yogen Shah
Kick-starting Diwali festivities
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra; Suhana Khan; Alia Bhatt and Gauri Khan
Manish Malhotra flagged off the Diwali parties with a star-studded bash that also saw Karan Johar introduce his new investor-partner Adar Poonawalla to the Bollywood brigade.
Kajol; Kriti Sanon; Shahid and Mira Kapoor
Urmila Matondkar; Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal; Tamannaah and Vijay Varma
just in
Rush hour: Virat Kohli
south side story
Bobby Deol and Disha Patani are getting ready for the pan-India release of their Tamil period drama with Suriya.
it's show time
Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty stepped out for a promotional activity of their upcoming festival offering.