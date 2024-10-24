Breaking News
Up and about: Manish Malhotra flags off Diwali parties

Updated on: 24 October,2024 09:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Up and about: Manish Malhotra flagged off the Diwali parties with a star-studded bash that also saw Karan Johar introduce his new investor-partner Adar Poonawalla

Pics/Yogen Shah

Kick-starting Diwali festivities


Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra; Suhana Khan; Alia Bhatt and Gauri KhanKiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra; Suhana Khan; Alia Bhatt and Gauri Khan


Manish Malhotra flagged off the Diwali parties with a star-studded bash that also saw Karan Johar introduce his new investor-partner Adar Poonawalla to the Bollywood brigade.


Kajol; Kriti Sanon; Shahid and Mira KapoorKajol; Kriti Sanon; Shahid and Mira Kapoor

Urmila Matondkar; Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal; Tamannaah and Vijay VarmaUrmila Matondkar; Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal; Tamannaah and Vijay Varma

