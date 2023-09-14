Ayushmann Khurrana: Nothing more satisfying than making people laugh

An honouree for Time’s 100 Impact Award, Dream Girl 2 actor Ayushmann Khurrana on earning appreciation as a comic hero, and being recognised for promoting social awareness

The ongoing year has been a fruitful one for Ayushmann Khurrana, for more reasons than one. Apart from the appreciation that he has received for his latest release, Dream Girl 2, Khurrana has bagged a spot as an honouree for TIME Magazine’s 100 Impact Award. “This is a special birthday for me,” confesses the actor who turns 38 today. “The people of my country have always supported me, and this year, I have to thank them for making my film a success,” he says, as Dream Girl 2 enters the R100 crore club. “I wanted to deliver a film that makes people happy. I’m an entertainer, so, when I make people smile, I feel fulfilled.”

While this may not be his first attempt at tickling the funny bone, Khurrana admits that it hasn’t been a mean feat to get a grasp on comedy. “It is a tough genre for any artiste [to pull off]. I’m glad that people have accepted me in this genre. I hope to do more [comic roles] in the near future, and make people laugh. There is nothing more satisfying than that.”

Apart from his unconventional film choices, Khurrana was recognised for his “endeavours as a singer, a poet, a philanthropist, and an advocate for India’s youth”. His appointment as UNICEF’s ambassador to promote and foster the rights of children in India did not go unnoticed. “I’m proud and humbled with this honour because it validates my core belief system, both as an artiste and a human being who aims to effect positive social change. I have, and will always try to push the content envelope of India through my brand of cinema. And I shall continue to work dedicatedly as the UNICEF ambassador to aid as many children in need, in my country. I want to make a difference through my craft and my actions so that the people can join me in making this nation better for our future generations.”

Khurrana was previously honoured by the media company in 2020 and recognised among the 100 most influential people in the world.