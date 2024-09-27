A vibrant and energetic dance number, blending Garba beats with Punjabi music, has been released just in time for Navratri. A new pair with sizzling chemistry emerges

Ayushmaan and Pashmina in 'Jachdi'

Listen to this article Punjabi meets Gujarati! Ayushmann & Pashmina's new song sets the Garba vibe with perfect fusion tadka, watch x 00:00

An all-new groovy Garba song, Jachdi, is out today, just in time for the Navratri festivities. It is sung by the versatile Ayushmann Khurrana and features the talented Pashmina Roshan opposite him. It is the perfect anthem for this festive season, as it mixes Garba beats with Punjabi music, delving into the magic of a dazzling dance number. The captivating performances of Pashmina and Ayushmann add to its appeal, with their sizzling chemistry shining through and leaving fans eager to see them together in a film.

In an interview with PTI, Ayushmann expressed his excitement, saying, “Jachdi is a gift to all of you this festive season. Indian festivals have a different vibe altogether, and I, for one, am a huge fan of all these celebrations. With this track, we want to charge you with energy to dive headfirst into this festive season and get grooving to the tunes of Jachdi. This song is also one of a kind for me because it blends my favorite Punjabi tunes with Garba music.”

He shared a post on Instagram captioned, “#Jachdi is all yours to vibe to now!”

Pashmina Shares Her Experience of Working with Ayushmann

Pashmina expressed her gratitude while describing her work experience. She said, “Jachdi was an absolute blast! The energy on set was contagious, and working alongside Ayushmann and the entire team was such a privilege. I got to learn a lot, and I’m very grateful for this experience. Navratri has always been close to my heart—it’s a time for coming together with family and friends, filled with music, dance, and celebration. This song captures that joyous spirit perfectly."

Pashmina also shared a nostalgic childhood memory: "Growing up, I remember dancing to Garba with my friends, and Jachdi brings back those memories. I can’t wait for everyone to experience this Navratri banger and feel the same excitement!”

The vibrant music video showcases stunning choreography and colorful visuals, reflecting the joyous spirit of Navratri. The duo's mesmerizing performances breathe life into the song, making it an inevitable hit on dance floors and a must-have in every Navratri playlist. It is the perfect blend of energetic beats and festive melodies, capturing the true essence of Garba.

The song is available on all major streaming platforms, and the video can be viewed on Ayushmann Khurrana’s official YouTube channel. This is the third collaboration between Khurrana and Warner Music India. Fans are already raving about the electrifying chemistry between Ayushmann and Pashmina and the infectious energy of the song. The song has been penned by Youngveer and composed by Goldboy. The music video is directed by Sneha Shetty Kohli and features Dhol Duo Hanif and Aslam.

What to Expect Next from the Actors

Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Dream Girl 2, which was released in August 2023. It was a sequel to the 2019 hit Dream Girl. He is currently working with Sara Ali Khan on an untitled film produced by Karan Johar. It will be an action-comedy directed by Amar Kaushik. According to reports, he will soon be joining Maddock Films' horror-comedy universe with the film Vampires of Vijaynagar alongside Rashmika Mandanna. He is also teaming up with director Anees Bazmee for a horror-comedy titled Bhootiyapa, an extension of the spooky-verse of Stree and Bhediya.

Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina was last seen in Ishq Vishq Rebound alongside Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grewal.