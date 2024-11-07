In the film 'Thama', Ayushmann Khurrana will share screen space with Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. He is happy to collaborate with Dinesh Vijan

Ayushmann Khurrana. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Ayushmann Khurrana on Thama: 'I've always been on a search for unique projects' x 00:00

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana is extremely excited to be a part of 'Thama', which will be made under the Maddock Films banner.

In the film, Ayushmann will share screen space with Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Sharing his happiness on headlining the horror comedy universe, the 'Bala' star in a press note said, "I'm excited that Dinesh Vijan feels this is the best time for me to enter his blockbuster horror comedy universe in and as 'Thama'. After Stree 2 became the all-time biggest Bollywood film in the history of Hindi cinema, I am thrilled to be part of this universe's legacy as it moves forward and also feel responsible for giving audiences a theatrical experience that they will remember for years to come."

He is quite happy to collaborate with Dinesh Vijan after Bala.

He added, "Dinesh and I have a similar passion for disruption. Our film Bala was a project that made people jump up from their seats and laud it for being really fresh. Thama is our second collaboration and it is so new that I can't wait for the reaction of people when they see it in theatres next Diwali. We are drawn to each other when we want to completely shatter the mould and give audiences something that they have never seen before. Thama is that project, a total wildcard, a film that no one has seen in India. I'm really pumped to join the sets of this film and create a huge big screen experience with Dinesh and his entire team of fellow visionaries like Amar Kaushik, my director Aditya Sarpotdar and the writing genius Niren Bhatt."

Ayushmann described 'Thama' as a project of a lifetime.

"The fact that Thama is the first love story of the horror comedy universe is all the more exciting! The promise of it being a 'bloody' love story is also a supremely unique and compelling pitch for today's audience who want clutter-breaking theatrical experiences. I have always been on a search for such unique projects throughout my career and I'm grateful that brilliant directors and filmmakers have considered me to helm such films. Thama is a project of a lifetime for me and I know that I will give my heart and soul for people to hopefully shower it with unanimous love," he shared.

'Munjya' fame director Aditya Sarpotdar has come on board to helm the film. Dinesh Vijan will produce 'Thama' with Amar Kaushik. The film is written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew and Arun Fulara.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann will also be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan in a yet-to-be-titled film.

Rashmika, on the other hand, has 'Sikandar' with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the pipeline.

