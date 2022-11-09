×
Ayushmann Khurrana unveils 'An Action Hero' first look poster

Updated on: 09 November,2022 09:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

In the poster, Ayushmann could be seen posing with a gun in his hand with a chasing sequence behind him

Ayushmann Khurrana unveils 'An Action Hero' first look poster

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, on Wednesday, unveiled the first look poster of his upcoming film 'An Action Hero'. Taking to Instagram, Ayushmann shared the poster which he captioned, " Phata poster aur nikla ACTION HERO! & Ladne ki acting toh kar li, kya asliyat mein lad paaunga? Trailer out on 11th Nov 2022 #AnActionHero coming to cinemas on 2nd Dec 2022."



 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)



In the poster, Ayushmann could be seen posing with a gun in his hand with a chasing sequence behind him. Helmed by Anirudh Iyer, the film also stars actor Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead role and is slated to hit the theatres on December 2, 2022. The makers will be unveiling the official trailer on November 11, 2022.

Produced by T-series and Anand L Rai, the film marks Ayushmann's first action-packed role of his career. Soon after the 'Dream Girl' actor shared the poster, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red heart and fire emoticons. "Oh my god oh my god this looks so cool and you look so hot," a fan commented. Another fan wrote," Ayushmann and action cant wait." "My hero in action," wrote another fan.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann was recently seen in a comedy film 'Doctor G' which got a decent response from the audience at the box office. He will also be seen in a comedy film 'Dream Girl 2' alongside Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi and Vijay Raaz. The film is slated to hit the theatres on June 23, 2023. (ANI)

