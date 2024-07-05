Ayushmann Khurrana's shayari on T20 World Cup win hits 20 million views

Following India's T20 World Cup victory, the 'Vicky Donor' actor dropped a video giving the team a virtual hug from home on his Instagram

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's recent shayari, dedicated to India's T20 World Cup win, is going viral on the internet with over 20 million views.

Sharing his thoughts about how the shayari has emotionally connected with Indians worldwide, Ayushmann said, "The night India won the T20 World Cup, I couldn't sleep for a long, long time. It felt personal because I guess our hearts beat passionately for India, and this one was a long time coming. So, when I woke up the next day, I wanted to pen something for the team, for their determination and their ability to cancel out the noise and win our country the top glory!"

"What I wrote came out straight from my heart, and I'm glad that it resonated with so many people in India and also with Indians living across the world. We were united in our moment of victory and we felt it deeply," he added.

"Like our film industry, cricket too is an amazing potpourri of religion--a true example of diversity in India. This victory is a celebration of that diversity too. It felt just out of this world when India lifted the World Cup," he said.

On Sunday, Ayushmann took to his Instagram to pay tribute to men in blue in his style.

"Still can't get over it! #t20worldcup #worldchampions," he captioned the post.

In the video, he praised star batter Virat Kohli, Indian captain Rohit Shamra, batsman Suryakumar Yadav, and others.

A part of his impressive Hindi shayari reads, "Semi-finals me Kohli ke muh se nikla tha Ben-Strokes, tab toh alochakon ne laga diye they saare chokes. Aur ye final me dikha diya legend ne apna Virat roop, samjho pyaare yehi hai jeevan chaaon aur dhoop. Pandya ko bhi pichle do mahine se bahut kuch kaha sunaya, aakhiri over me fir usi ne toh jalwa dikhaya. Aur moochein ho toh Hardik jaisi ho varna na ho aur bowling figures ho toh Bumrah jaisi ho warna na ho."

He also requested that people not troll the players when they lose and differentiate between them on the basis of religion.

India ended a 13-year ICC World Cup trophy drought with victory in the final, defeating South Africa by seven runs on Saturday. Virat Kohli's 76 helped India reach 176/7 while Hardik Pandya (3/20) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/18) helped India restrict Proteas to 169/8 despite Heinrich Klaasen's 52 in just 27 balls. Bumrah, who got 15 scalps throughout the tournament at a stunning economy rate of 4.17, got the 'Player of the Tournament' honours.

In the coming months, Ayushmann will be seen in ace director Meghna Gulzar's new film 'Daayra' alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan.

"Meghna Gulzar is in advanced conversations with Ayushmann Khurrana and Kareena Kapoor Khan for the film. It's a hard-hitting film that warrants the presence of actors with the calibre of the cast she has decided upon," a trade source was quoted as saying.

The film will be produced by Junglee Pictures. However, an official announcement regarding the project is still awaited.

Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to share screen space for the first time with Sara Ali Khan in the upcoming action-comedy.

The film will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment. They are uniting once again for their third theatrical collaboration.

The film, yet to be named, will be directed by Aakash Kaushik.

