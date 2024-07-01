Breaking News
Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates 24 years of her debut film ‘Refugee’

Updated on: 01 July,2024 10:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a short video compilation of 'Refugee'. She wrote in the caption of her post, “24 years of discovering myself and my characters."

Kareena Kapoor

The romantic drama film ‘Refugee’, which marked the debut of Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Abhishek Bachchan, has clocked 24 years of its release. The film was directed by JP Dutta. On the occasion of the film’s 24th anniversary, Kareena and JP Dutta’s daughter Nidhi Dutta, took to their Instagram accounts and celebrated the film’s anniversary.


Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a short video compilation of the film. She wrote in the caption of her post, “24 years of discovering myself and my characters… The best is yet to come... Love you all.” Nidhi Dutta, the producer of ‘Border 2’ carrying on the legacy of JP Films posted unseen throwback images from the movie.


 
 
 
 
 
In the caption, she wrote a sweet message to the actors saying: “Happy #24yearsofrefugee to these two bonafied Stars! @bachchan @kareenakapoorkhan sooo many memories from the film! Big hug! Next year we need to do a trip to eat the Thaali and celebrate 25years in Bhuj @anumalikmusic @jaduakhtar @sonunigamofficial @suniel.shetty.”

‘Refugee’ also starred Jackie Shroff, Sunil Shetty and Anupam Kher. It told the story of an unnamed Indian Muslim, who helps illegal refugees from India and Pakistan (including modern-day Bangladesh) cross the border through the Great Rann of Kutch.

