'Saans le lamba': Jackie Shroff's no-nonsense Yoga Day message wins hearts 

Jackie Shroff

Apart from his onscreen roles, the one thing that Jackie Shroff is known for is his 'bindass' attitude. The actor never hesitates from speaking his heart out. He has his own style of talking which is now colloquially referred to as the bhidu style. From his love for nature to his easy recipes everything that Jackie Shroff says immediately goes viral. Now, the actor has won hearts with his message for International Yoga Day.

On Friday, the 10th International Yoga Day was celebrated in India. Jackie Shroff who is a yoga enthusiast had participated in yoga day activities. He was spotted by the media on Friday with a sapling in his hand. Media rushed to get his thoughts on the day when he urged the journalists to keep the mic at a distance and not shove them on his face. "Saans le lamba. Shanti. Itna chilla rahe hai, heart ke lafde ho jaayenge. Aaram se re mera baccha, aaram se re".

He further said, "Saans le dhyan rakh. Baaki kuch kaam ka nahi. Aaya, saans tha, gaya, saans gaya. Fir kaiko itna tension le rahe hai. Kyu mere mooh mai ghusa raha hai ye sab. Thoda door rakh na aa raha hai awaaz."

Talking about the day the actor added, " Yoga day hai, apni apni pariwar ko acchi cheezen sikhao".

When a journalist was getting too loud, he looked in the direction and said, "Abbe relax kar chote. Saans le, bheje mai khaali oxygen daal. Ghai mat kar jaaneke liye".

On the film front, Jackie will be seen in 'Baby John' starring Varun Dhawan. The film marks the Hindi film debut of Keerthy Suresh and also features Wamiqa Gabbi, making her silver screen debut. Apart from Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh, the cast of Baby John includes Wamiqa Gabbi and Jackie Shroff. The movie, directed by Kalees and produced by Atlee and Priya Atlee's A For Apple Studios, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios, and Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios, is a remake of Atlee's 2016 film Theri, starring Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Amy Jackson.