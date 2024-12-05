Set to debut in films with Azaad, Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman and Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha shoot a grand revelry number in Goregaon

Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani

Listen to this article Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani to wrap debut film Azaad's shoot with elaborate song and dance sequence x 00:00

January 2025 will bring fresh faces to the big screen as Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgan and Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani will make their Bollywood debut with Azaad. With the period drama only a month away from release, director Abhishek Kapoor has kicked off the shoot of the last dance number today. We’ve heard that Kapoor and choreographer Bosco Martis will film the song with the leads over the next two days at Royal Palms in Goregaon, Mumbai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abhishek Kapoor

A performer from the choreography team shared that Kapoor has envisioned it as a grand song set against the backdrop of a palace. “The set at Royal Palms depicts a heritage building, staying true to the 16th century setting of the film. The song will see the two actors showcase their dancing prowess, and will be released later this month as part of the movie’s run-up to the release.”

Kapoor, who launched Sara Ali Khan, Prachi Desai and the late Sushant Singh Rajput in Bollywood as well as the acting career of Farhan Akhtar, is not only adding two more names to his list but also attempting his first historical drama with Azaad. Also starring Ajay Devgn and Diana Penty, the film is said to play out against the Battle of Haldighati in 1576.