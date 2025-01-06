A horse graced the stage at the trailer launch event of the upcoming film Azaad directed by Abhishek Kapoor. The film marks the debut of Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani

Celebs at Azaad trailer launch (Pics/Yogen Shah)

Listen to this article Why was there a horse at the trailer launch of Ajay Devgn's Azaad? x 00:00

The trailer of the upcoming film Azaad was launched at an event in Mumbai on Monday morning. While the film stars Ajay Devgn in the lead, it marks the debut of the actor's nephew Aaman and Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani. However, it was a horse that stole the attention at the trailer launch. But what was a horse doing at the event?

ADVERTISEMENT

At the end of the trailer launch event, the host inquired director Abhishek Kapoor about the surprise guest they had earlier promised to the audience at the event. "We have a very important guest, an important member of our crew without whom this movie could not be made."

This was followed by the entry of a majestic black shiny horse entering the stage calmly and posing with the team of the film. The horse plays a pivotal role in the film and has also been a part of the promotional materials of the film so far. The horse has been named Azaad just like the title of the film indicating the pivotal role he plays in the movie.

After the horse arrived on stage, Ajay Devgn was seen patting it lovingly. He also invited his son Yug on stage to pat the horse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

About Azaad trailer

The trailer introduces Ajay Devgn as a rebel (baaghi) and a skilled horse rider deeply connected to his loyal horse. A dramatic turn in the story shows the horse going missing during a battle against the British forces, and Aaman Devgn's character steps in to help find it. The clip also hints at the bond between Ajay and Aaman's characters, with the younger one looking up to his mentor. Meanwhile, Rasha Thadani plays a character from a royal family.

Ajay Devgn on newcomers Aaman and Rasha

Superstar Ajay Devgn on Monday said he hopes newcomers Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani, who are set to make their acting debut with 'Azaad', go on to become bigger stars than him and colleague Raveena Tandon.

"I wish they go beyond us, they become bigger than us. (I hope) Whatever little we achieve, they get more than that. A lot of things have changed.

"When we came into the industry, there was a certain rawness to us. Today's new generation is coming prepared which is a good thing. We were learning on the sets," the 'Singham Again' star told reporters at the trailer launch of 'Azaad' here.

Devgn said audiences earlier would be a little more "forgiving" towards new actors, but today it isn't so.

"Audiences used to forgive our mistakes somewhere but today's audience doesn't forgive anyone. So you have to come prepared. Hopefully, I feel these children have prepared well and Abhishek has guided them well... I feel no matter what you prepare it always feels less because I know the audience doesn't forgive anyone today."