Tasked with writing a song about the bond between a man and a horse, lyricist Swanand Kirkire was given one brief. “Abhishek Kapoor, with whom I have worked on films like Kai Po Che and Fitoor, told me to write a song about friendship and love, and did not want the number to focus on a man and an animal. So, the song is simply about two friends,” says Kirkire of the January 17 release Azaad that is being led by Ajay Devgn, and also features his nephew Aaman and Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani.

Writing for débutante actors who come from film families doesn’t alter Kirkire’s process, with the lyricist asserting that in cinema, “the emphasis is always on introducing a fresh song”. “I could take a mature [approach] because I was lucky to get the song involving Ajay and the horse. It is a period film, so we had to ensure that the right flavour was retained. Even though it is for today’s audience, it must not sound like a song meant for today’s world,” he signs off.