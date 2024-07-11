'Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayee' to 'Saari Duniya Jalaa Denge', singer B Praak has be3en delivering chartbusters by presenting classics in a new avatar

When it comes to flawlessly recreating old classics, one of the names that pop up in our minds is of the powerful performer B Praak, who has breathed new life into classics like ‘Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayee’, ‘Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana’ and the latest 'Saari Duniya Jalaa Denge' by giving his own twists to them. While recreations are usually criticised, B Praak's renditions have been celebrated across the country as his version of the classics has resonated well with the newer generation.

His song ‘Saari Duniya Jalaa Denge’ from ‘Animal’ became a sensation. Even today, it is one of the most revisited songs. His song ‘Ranjha’ from ‘Shershaah’ became the second most streamed song in 2021 on Spotify India, proving his musical prowess. ‘Ranjha’ touched the hearts of audiences, making them feel every single emotion conveyed in the song, and it continues to give goosebumps to his listeners. Over the years, the singer-composer has established himself as a hit machine. His debut album 'Zohrajabeen' was a huge hit with its title track recording 100 million views on YouTube.

Now, B Praak has something very exciting in store for his audiences. Recently, he posted on social media announcing a new song. This announcement has left his fans glued to their phones, eagerly awaiting more details about the upcoming release. The anticipation is palpable as fans look forward to experiencing yet another masterpiece from B Praak.

The singer is also a favourite among celebrities when it comes to live performances. In April, he performed at Anant Ambani's birthday bash, where superstar Salman Khan was spotted singing with him on stage. B Praak had shared some snaps from Anant Ambani's birthday bash in Jamnagar on his Instagram. He had posted videos and pics, which showed him chilling with Salman Khan and the birthday boy, Anant Ambani.

The videos showed B Praak and Salman Khan singing 'Duniya Jalaa Denge' from the movie 'Animal', starring Ranbir Kapoor. Another video showed them playfully singing the same song, but this time with a birthday twist. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are seen sitting in the front row, receiving a sweet birthday wish from the stars.