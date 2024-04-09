Anant Ambani's birthday celebration saw Salman Khan and B Praak adding their own twist to the song Saari Duniya Jalaa Denge from the movie Animal

Anant Ambani's birthday bash: Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, and his fiancée, Radhika Merchant, threw a big pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar, Gujarat, back in March. It was a fancy event attended by many Bollywood stars. Fast forward to now, about a month later, and people are talking because Ambani just threw a birthday bash for Anant. There's this new video making the rounds online showing Salman Khan singing along to the song "Jala Denge" with B Praak.

Salman Khan and B Praak jam together

On April 9th, Punjabi singer B Praak shared some snaps from Anant Ambani's birthday bash in Jamnagar on his Instagram. In his latest post, he posted videos and pics, where he's chilling with Salman Khan and the birthday boy, Anant Ambani, in the first pic.

In these videos, B Praak and Salman Khan are singing "Duniya Jalaa Denge" from the movie "Animal," starring Ranbir Kapoor. Another video shows them playfully singing the same song, but this time with a birthday twist. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are seen sitting in the front row, receiving a sweet birthday wish from the stars.

Salman Khan touches down in Jamnagar

On the 8th of yesterday, we already saw stars touching down in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani’s birthday. A paparazzi account posted a video of Bollywood's bhaijaan Salman Khan at Jamnagar airport yesterday. The actor was seen wearing comfortable casual attire, donning a plain black T-shirt paired with blue jeans for his airport look. Apart from Salman, Janhvi Kapoor’s rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya also reached Jamnagar, along with Orry and Meezaan Jafri.

With more celebs expected to join the celebration, it looks like the Ambanis are planning to host the second grand event of the year already. It’s worth noting that this year will also witness the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Salman Khan's work front

If there was one project that fans were eagerly awaiting, it was Salman Khan’s ‘Bull’. It had been almost 25 years since Salman Khan would be collaborating with his friend Karan Johar, but it seems this dream of them joining hands is not coming true anytime soon. The movie, which was slated to go on floors in November 2023, got delayed to January, subsequently February, and then May. Now, when Karan Johar asked for some more time from Salman, Bhaijaan decided to put his friend Sajid Nadiadwala’s film on the forefront.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, a source shared, “After a lot of back and forth on the dates, Karan and Vishnu were still not able to commit to the exact timelines of the shoot. That’s when Salman conveyed his decision to back out from the project. Salman politely informed his decision to Karan,” a source told us anonymously.”

On the work front, earlier this month Salman announced that he will be partnering with AR Murugadoss. Salman Khan has confirmed that the project will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and his NGEMovies production. The film is set to hit theaters on EID 2025.