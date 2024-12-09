Baaghi 4: Sanjay Dutt has been roped in to play the villain in Tiger Shroff-starrer action drama. In the first look poster, the actor is seen holding a life-less woman in his arms covered in blood

Sanjay Dutt, one of Bollywood’s most iconic actors, has joined the cast of Sajid Nadiadwala’s much-awaited Baaghi 4. The makers have released the gripping first look poster of Sanjay Dutt from Baaghi 4 in a fierce avatar.

Sanjay Dutt's first look

In the first look poster, Dutt is seen seated on a throne with blood all over his clothes, holding lifeless woman in his arms exuding pain and anger. The tagline, "Every Aashiq Is A Villain," has further spiked the curiosity amongst fans. Sanjay Dutt’s rugged persona and commanding screen presence make him an exciting addition to the Baaghi universe.

Baaghi 4 will have raw action with the direction of A Harsha . The Baaghi franchise, led by action star Tiger Shroff, is celebrated for its adrenaline-pumping sequences and gripping narratives. Sajid Nadiadwala, known for his ability to blend blockbuster action with compelling storytelling, has reportedly lined up a formidable role for Dutt, aiming to elevate the stakes in this fourth instalment.

With Housefull 5 already under production, Nadiadwala and Dutt have collaborated back-to-back to deliver two mass entertainers with completely different genres.

About Baaghi franchise

Talking about the franchise, 'Baaghi', an action thriller, first released in 2016 and was directed by Sabbir Khan. A partial remake of the 2004 Telugu film 'Varsham' with a climax inspired by the 2011 Indonesian film 'The Raid: Redemption'. The film had Tiger, Shraddha Kapoor and Sudheer Babu.

'Baaghi 2', which was directed by Ahmed Khan, released in 2018. It was a remake of the Telugu film 'Kshanam'. The second installment had Tiger alongside Disha Patani, Manoj Bajpayee, Darshan Kumar, Prateik Babbar, Randeep Hooda, Deepak Dobriyal and Arravya Sharma.

The third installment of the movie, which was again directed by Ahmed Khan, was partially inspired from Tamil film Vettai, stars Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles.

Presented by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Baaghi 4 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is directed by A Harsha. Baaghi 4 will release on 5th September 2025.

Tiger Shroff's work front

Tiger made his acting debut in 2012, with Sabbir Khan's action romantic comedy 'Heropanti'. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film features Kriti Sanon in the lead. He has then been a part of projects like-- 'Baaghi', 'A Flying Jatt', 'Munna Michael', 'Baaghi 2', 'Student of the Year 2', 'War', 'Baaghi 3', 'Heropanti 2', and 'Ganapath'. The 34-year-old was last seen in science fiction action film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who co-produced the film with Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Himanshu Kishan Mehra under Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films.

The film starred Akshay Kumar, Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles, alongside Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles.