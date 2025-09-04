Breaking News
Maharashtra reschedules Eid-e-Milad holiday in Mumbai to avoid overlap with Anant Chaturdashi
Three killed in car crash on Mumbai-Nashik highway
If betrayed over Maratha quota, we will make them bite the dust in polls: Manoj Jarange
Woman cop among 3 held after impostors flee with Rs 10 lakh of Mumbai businessman
Maharashtra: One killed, eight injured in blast at explosives factory in Nagpur
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Condom muted frontal nudity hidden Baaghi 4 receives A certificate after 23 cuts

'Condom muted, frontal nudity hidden': Baaghi 4 receives 'A' certificate after 23 cuts

Updated on: 04 September,2025 03:29 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 has been cleared with an 'A' certification by CBFC after making considerable changes. As many as 23 visual scenes have been cut, while a frontal nudity scene has been hidden among others

'Condom muted, frontal nudity hidden': Baaghi 4 receives 'A' certificate after 23 cuts

Baaghi 4

Listen to this article
'Condom muted, frontal nudity hidden': Baaghi 4 receives 'A' certificate after 23 cuts
x
00:00

The trailer of Baaghi 4 has already got the action-loving audience excited with the amount of bloodshed and violence. The visuals in the trailer indicated that the movie would get an 'A' certificate from the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC). Now, ahead of the release, the Tiger Shroff-starrer has been cleared by the censor board with an 'A' certification, but after many changes, including 23 visual cuts as well as a few audio changes.

Baaghi 4 changes

The trailer of Baaghi 4 has already got the action-loving audience excited with the amount of bloodshed and violence. The visuals in the trailer indicated that the movie would get an 'A' certificate from the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC). Now, ahead of the release, the Tiger Shroff-starrer has been cleared by the censor board with an 'A' certification, but after many changes, including 23 visual cuts as well as a few audio changes.

Baaghi 4 changes



A Bollywood Hungama report suggests that a scene that had frontal nudity has been hidden from the movie. In another scene, a character is seen standing on a coffin, that too has also been asked to be deleted. Additionally, a one-second shot from a scene wherein a character lights a cigarette from a ‘niranjan diya’, was also asked to be removed.


In the song Yeh Mera Husn filmed on Harnaaz Sandhu, there is a scene towards the end in which Sanjay Dutt's character is seen lighting a cigarette with an amputated hand. The CBFC reportedly asked for that scene to be deleted, too. In another scene, there's a shot where a knife is thrown towards the statue of Jesus Christ. This scene too has been asked to be deleted.

Apart from these, there are some other visual cuts that the film has received. As far as the audio cuts are concerned, there's a dialogue saying, "Bhai tujhe condom mein hi rehna chahiye tha." In the dialogue, the word 'condom' has been muted. Similarly, the word fingering was replaced with an appropriate word.

Baaghi 4 Release 

Baaghi 4 also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, and Harnaaz Sandhu along with Tiger Shroff. The fourth instalment of the franchise is slated to release on September 5, 2025. Notably, the movie marks the Bollywood directorial debut of filmmaker A Harsha, who has helmed many films down South.

Baaghi 4 is speculated to take a good opening at the box office. So far, it has already collected Rs 2.83 crore without block tickets, and with block tickets, the collection is Rs 5.26 crore in advance booking. The trade experts ares expecting that the movie will open to a double-digit number.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Baaghi 4 tiger shroff cbfc bollywood news Entertainment News

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK