Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 has been cleared with an 'A' certification by CBFC after making considerable changes. As many as 23 visual scenes have been cut, while a frontal nudity scene has been hidden among others

The trailer of Baaghi 4 has already got the action-loving audience excited with the amount of bloodshed and violence . The visuals in the trailer indicated that the movie would get an 'A' certificate from the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC). Now, ahead of the release, the Tiger Shroff-starrer has been cleared by the censor board with an 'A' certification, but after many changes, including 23 visual cuts as well as a few audio changes.

Baaghi 4 changes

A Bollywood Hungama report suggests that a scene that had frontal nudity has been hidden from the movie. In another scene, a character is seen standing on a coffin, that too has also been asked to be deleted. Additionally, a one-second shot from a scene wherein a character lights a cigarette from a ‘niranjan diya’, was also asked to be removed.

In the song Yeh Mera Husn filmed on Harnaaz Sandhu, there is a scene towards the end in which Sanjay Dutt's character is seen lighting a cigarette with an amputated hand. The CBFC reportedly asked for that scene to be deleted, too. In another scene, there's a shot where a knife is thrown towards the statue of Jesus Christ. This scene too has been asked to be deleted.

Apart from these, there are some other visual cuts that the film has received. As far as the audio cuts are concerned, there's a dialogue saying, "Bhai tujhe condom mein hi rehna chahiye tha." In the dialogue, the word 'condom' has been muted. Similarly, the word fingering was replaced with an appropriate word.

Baaghi 4 Release

Baaghi 4 also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, and Harnaaz Sandhu along with Tiger Shroff. The fourth instalment of the franchise is slated to release on September 5, 2025. Notably, the movie marks the Bollywood directorial debut of filmmaker A Harsha, who has helmed many films down South.

Baaghi 4 is speculated to take a good opening at the box office. So far, it has already collected Rs 2.83 crore without block tickets, and with block tickets, the collection is Rs 5.26 crore in advance booking. The trade experts ares expecting that the movie will open to a double-digit number.