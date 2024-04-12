Breaking News
Babil Khan shares unseen picture of Irrfan Khan, fans say, 'we miss him everyday'

Updated on: 12 April,2024 05:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Babil Khan posted a series of throwback photos on his Instagram account. The first one captures a candid moment between Irrfan Khan and his wife

Babil Khan shares unseen picture of Irrfan Khan, fans say, 'we miss him everyday'

Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar

Babil Khan is recognized as one of the promising actors in today's generation. While acknowledging that his father, the late Irrfan Khan, is irreplaceable in Bollywood, many believe that Babil has the potential to continue his father's legacy.


Babil, who starred in 'The Railway Men,' strongly resembles his father and frequently shares unseen photos of the beloved actor Irrfan Khan, evoking nostalgia among fans. Recently, he posted a few pictures that are sure to bring back fond memories.


Babil Khan shares unseen picture of Irrfan Khan


Babil Khan posted a series of throwback photos on his Instagram account. The first one captures a candid moment between Irrfan Khan and his wife, Sutapa Sikdar, engaged in conversation. In the following picture, Babil is seen holding a camera, appearing poised to capture a moment.

The third picture, while blurry, shows an unmistakable Irrfan Khan on a film set. The next picture featured a younger Babil Khan's ID card. Posting the pictures, Babil said, "Im gonna miss you, you know? Standing under my umbrella. I going to miss you too, but I guess It’s time to dance in the rain now.”

On the work front:

Basking in the glow of the praise he's been getting for his performance in 'The Railway Men', Babil Khan says his only dream is to win the hearts of every Indian and he's confident that he will achieve it.

Speaking at an event in Mumbai, Babil also spoke about his upcoming projects, the love he received for 'The Railway Men' and much more. Talking about the praise for 'The Railway Men', he said, "I have one dream. Characters will come and go, but I have to win the hearts of each and every Indian, and that I will achieve for sure."

On being asked about his late father Irrfan Khan's many international projects, Babil said, "My father never thought about national and international projects. He used to only connect with the story. If the story was good, he never used to think about whether the film was 'national' or 'international'. I feel these are the labels we audiences have made."

About his upcoming project, Babil said, "I have signed a non-disclosure agreement with my makers, so I cannot disclose anything. I can only share that it is a thriller film."

(With inputs from IANS)

