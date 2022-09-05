Breaking News
'Babli Bouncer' trailer: From pehelwaan to lady bouncer, Tamannaah Bhatia turns Babli in Madhur Bhandarkar directorial

Updated on: 05 September,2022 05:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent | Compiled by: Athulya Nambiar | athulya.nambiar@mid-day.com

Produced by Star Studios and Junglee Pictures, 'Babli Bouncer' is directed by Madhur Bhandarkar and stars Tamannaah Bhatia, in the lead along with Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj, and Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles

Tamannaah Bhatia. Pic- YouTube


Directed by the National Award-winning Director Madhur Bhandarkar, 'Babli Bouncer' stars Tamannaah Bhatia in a never seen avatar! From the vision of National Award-winning Director Madhur Bhandarkar who is known for his iconic onscreen characters, 'Babli Bouncer' is a delightful fun family entertainer starring the popular youth icon Tamannaah as a lady bouncer.


The trailer introduces us to Babli played by Tamannaah Bhatia, who does not shy away from exhibiting her thoughts or talents. Raised in a small town, with the backing of her father, she practices to be a wrestler but also aspires to go to Delhi and get a job before marriage. She lands a job as a lady bouncer in a club in Delhi on the recommendation of a fellow wrestler. What happens next forms the rest of the film.



 
 
 
 
 
Produced by Star Studios and Junglee Pictures, 'Babli Bouncer' is directed by Madhur Bhandarkar and stars Tamannaah Bhatia, in the lead along with Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj, and Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles. Concept, story, and screenplay: Amit Joshi, Aradhana Debnath, and Madhur Bhandarkar.

'Babli Bouncer' will be released on 23rd September 2022 on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

