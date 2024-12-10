Baby John trailer: Will Salman have an extended cameo? Or will he appear as Chulbul Pandey from Dabangg? These questions still remain a secret

Salman Khan in Baby John's trailer

Listen to this article Baby John trailer: Fans go crazy over Salman Khan’s presence, say, ‘Atlee + sallu bhai = tabahi’ x 00:00

Last night, the trailer for Varun Dhawan's upcoming film Baby John was released, and it was a surprise treat for fans to catch a blink-and-miss glimpse of Salman Khan. Salman Khan's menacing eyes at the very end of the trailer ensured that fans stayed intrigued and excited until the film's release. As soon as the trailer was dropped, fans began reacting to the 3-minute clip, calling it a ‘dhamakedaar’ actioner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans react to Baby John trailer & Salman's presence

While sharing their excitement about Salman's presence in the film, one fan wrpote, "That Last part! Bhai said “Merry Christmas” Ready for Full BOOM BAAM!". "Last 2 sec of trailer is enough to make me book ticket of this film for 3 times at least," another fan wrote. A third fa shared, "That 5 min Cameo will take the hype to next level (fire emoticons) Screen time 5-10 min ka, impact puure mahine ka (impact lasts for a month even if the cameo is for 5-10 mins).". While another one wrote, "Last 2 seconds was FIre ........Can't Wait for this....(fire emojis MERRY CHRISTMAS". One wrote, "Varun in action avatar + Salman Bhai Cameo + jaggu dada + thaman music + kalees+ Atlee Bawal combo". One fan commeted, "Atlee + sallu bhai = tabahi"

Will Salman have an extended cameo? Or will he appear as Chulbul Pandey from Dabangg? These questions still remain a secret

Baby John trailer

Directed by Kalees, the trailer provides a preview of the world of Baby John, which is a perfect combination of action, entertainment, humour, and foot-tapping tracks. In the film, Varun Dhawan plays a dad on cop duty. The trailer opens with a look into Baby John's world where he shares a happy life with his daughter. The 3-minute, 6-second-long clip gets intense as the dark reality unveils, exposing us to the world of traps, rapes, and murders. The clip ends with a glimpse of Bhaijaan Salman Khan, who wishes everyone ‘Merry Christmas’ at the end. The trailer gives an adrenaline rush, and apart from Salman's cameo and Varun's obvious heroic presence, what stood out was Jackie Shroff in a negative role, sending chills down our spines.

About Baby John

Baby John stars Varun Dhawan, National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav. Produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande, Baby John is a big cinematic spectacle that you cannot miss! Presented by Jio Studios in association with Atlee and Cine1 Studios, Baby John is a production of A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios. Directed by Kalees, the film is set to hit theaters on 25th December 2024.