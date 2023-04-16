‘Bad Boy’ Trailer: Namashi Chakraborty’s debut promises to be entertaining

The highly-anticipated trailer for Namashi's 'Bad Boy' has been released, and it seems like the storyline will deliver a thrilling and enjoyable experience for viewers

Debutant Namashi Chakraborty’s Bad Boy Trailer is Out Now!

After the promising teaser, the anticipation for the trailer was unreal. Ahead of its trailer, Namashi Chakraborty has already become a buzz and an actor the audience can't wait to see in action on the silver screen. The trailer for Namashi’s Bad Boy is finally here, and the story promises to be an out-and-out entertainer.

Namashi Chakraborty shared the news on social media with the caption, "#badboy theatrical trailer is finally here! See you all in the cinemas on April 28th!"

As we press play, Namashi has a romantic entrance, and as the trailer proceeds, we get to see Namashi being quite a natural in front of the camera with his acting chops and on time comic dialogues. Namashi is truly a ‘rocking boy’ in the Bad Boy trailer. He has thoroughly surpassed expectations. The trailer promises to be a promising rom-com with a perfect balance of comedy, action, and a doll's dose of romance.

Namashi Chakraborty is the son of renowned Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty and veteran actress Yogeeta Bali. They have played a significant role in shaping his career. Additionally, he has two siblings, an elder brother named Mahaakshay Chakraborty, who is also an actor, and a sister.

Apart from Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin, in the lead, the film also stars Johnny Lever, Saswata Chatterjee, Rajpal Yadav, Rajesh Sharma, and Darshan Jariwala. ‘Bad Boy’, produced by Anjum Qureshi and Sajid Qureshi under the banner of Inbox Pictures, is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Bad Boy is set to release on April 28, 2023.