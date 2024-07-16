Examining Committee of the Censor Board recommended modifications of three kissing sequences that features two characters and collectively spans 27 seconds.

Triptii Dimri and Vicky Kaushal

Listen to this article Have you heard? Tone down the kisses x 00:00

Tone down the kisses

Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk’s Friday release Bad Newz has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification with a U/A rating. While the Anand Tiwari-directed comedy hasn’t got any audio cuts, the Examining Committee of the Censor Board recommended modifications of three kissing sequences that features two characters and collectively spans 27 seconds. The board also asked for an alteration of the visual of a lip-lock. While sources claim that not a single frame has been cut, it remains to be seen how the kissing scenes have been modified in the final print. The Censor Board also recommended the replacement of the disclaimer at the start of the Karan Johar, Amritpal Singh Bindra and Manish Menghani production venture, and a bigger font for the anti-alcohol consumption static. The film has a runtime of two hours and 22 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

No V-Day for vampires

Ayushmann Khurrana’s next with director Aditya Sarpotdar and producer Dinesh Vijan has been delayed. Titled Vampires of Vijay Nagar, the horror comedy was announced last year, with Samantha as the leading lady. However, she had to opt out due to health issues and was subsequently replaced by Rashmika Mandanna. Latest reports indicate that the movie will go on floors only in November, after Ayushmann completes his spy comedy backed by Karan Johar, and a considerable portion of JP Dutta’s Border 2 with Sunny Deol. As a result, the vampire comedy will not be ready to arrive in cinemas on Valentine’s weekend 2025, as planned earlier. It is being said that the makers will decide the new release date for the last quarter of next year, only after the Ayushmann and Rashmika-starrer goes on floors.

Janhvi’s new enriching experience

The trailer of National Award-winning director Sudhanshu Saria’s Ulajh dropped yesterday. Janhvi Kapoor, who plays a young diplomat embroiled in a treacherous conspiracy during a crucial assignment, is excited about exploring the thriller set against the backdrop of Indian Foreign Services. The film, which also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew, is special for Janhvi as playing a diplomat brought about new challenges for her as an actor. Calling it a humbling and fascinating experience, the actor says, “Working with Sudhanshu Saria has been incredibly enriching; he made me push my own boundaries. My character Suhana is strong and multi-dimensional, and I found a personal connection to some shades of her personality that enabled me to deliver an authentic performance.” Also featuring Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi, the film arrives on August 2.

A beautiful filmi journey

For Purva Parag, working in Akshay Kumar-starrer Sarfira is a dream come true. An admirer of the superstar, she says, “Akshay sir’s energy level, discipline and physical activeness are highly commendable. I learned a lot from him.” Incidentally, this is the second time Purva plays Radhika Madan’s mother, after Kacchey Limbu (2022). Recalling their first day on the set together, she shared, “Radhika looked at me and said, ‘I have seen you somewhere,’ but couldn’t recognise me. So, I told her, ‘Yes, I was your continuity mom from Kacche Limbu.’ She said I had changed a lot. She is a sincere girl, hardworking, and focused.”

Pay as you like

After a limited theatrical release of Rasika Dugal and Mukul Chadda’s Fairy Folk in March, the makers have launched the realistic drama on their official website. In an attempt to pioneer a new model of distribution, the audience can view the Karan Gaur-directed movie directly online after paying any amount they feel is fair. Calling it “a truly independent experience”, Rasika said, “I feel proud that, with this film, we have tried something new every step of the way—from experimenting with an entirely improvised film to producing it ourselves, to securing a theatrical release for an indie film; and now, finding our own way to distribute it! I’m thrilled that we can now present our labour of love directly to audiences, allowing them to support us in a way that feels right to them.”