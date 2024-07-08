Bad Newz: Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri sizzle in new song ‘Jaanam’ teaser, netizens say, ‘Katrina bhabhi kuchh kehti nahi hai kya?'

Vicky Kaushal has now teased his fans with new song ‘Jaanam’s teaser and netizens are dropping hilarious comments to praise his chemistry with Triptii Dimri

Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri's sizzling chemistry in their upcoming song from Bad Newz is making everyone go gaga over them. Scheduled to release on July 9, the song ‘Jaanam’ promises to showcase the duo's sizzling chemistry in a glamorous setting.

After dropping the sizzling poster, Kaushal has now teased his fans with a clip, and netizens are dropping hilarious comments to praise Vicky’s good looks. While sharing the teaser, Vicky wrote, “Aise na yun dekho dekho jaanam... #Jaanam song out tomorrow!” Soon, netizens started questioning how Katrina Kaif allows this. One user said, “Bhai, aapko Katrina bhabhi kuchh kehti nahi hai kya?” Another shared, “I am feeling bad and angry like I am his Katrina.” A third fan commented, “Katrina behen mein to nahi sehti.” Another user said, “Belt treatment needed from Katrina.”

Bad Newz writer on the Katrina Kaif joke in the movie

In a recent conversation with Bad Newz writer Tarun Dudeja, he confessed to Mid-day.com, “All three have terrific comic timing and elevated our lines." This brings us to the most hilarious sequence in the trailer—in a meta-joke, Kaushal tells a character he will have to pass over his dead body to rip apart a poster of Katrina Kaif, his actor-wife. Dudeja laughingly says, “It was there in the script. We wanted some Vicky jokes. More than us, he laughed at this joke. He also performed the scene with utmost conviction. His dialogue delivery makes it funnier than it is.”

About Bad Newz

Directed by Anand Tiwari, Bad Newz explores the comedic yet poignant tale of heteropaternal superfecundation, navigating unexpected fatherhood dilemmas with a backdrop of humor and chaos.

The film’s trailer, which was recently released, introduces Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk as protagonists navigating unexpected fatherhood dilemmas, with Triptii Dimri adding to the comic mayhem.

Bad Newz takes a fresh spin on the genre, promising an emotional rollercoaster laced with rib-tickling humor. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film seems to be a successor to the 2019 hit Good Newwz, which starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. ‘Bad News’ is co-produced by Tiwari, along with Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Amritpal Singh Bindra. The film, scripted by Ishita Moitra and Tarun Dudeja, is set to hit theatres on July 19