Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Up and about Punjabi in the house oye

Up and about: Punjabi in the house, oye

Updated on: 04 July,2024 06:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

It’s impossible for Vicky Kaushal not to groove to Punjabi numbers. At the Tauba Tauba song launch for Bad Newz, the actor gives a glimpse of his ‘Punjabiness’.

Pics/Yogen Shah

It’s impossible for Vicky Kaushal to not groove to Punjabi numbers. At the launch of a song from his upcoming film, the actor gives a glimpse of his ‘Punjabiness’ while posing with the paparazzi and spreading the vibe


Her glamorous avatar aside, Fatima Sana Shaikh can look adorable even behind those geeky glasses, no?

We all know that Mrunal Thakur is an animal lover. When spotted at a pet clinic, the actor comes out barefoot, poses for the shutterbugs before returning to pick up food and medicine for her cat

After creating a storm worldwide, Lakshya and Raghav Juyal’s upcoming movie is finally ready for a viewing in India. At the première of the action drama, friends from the fraternity turn up to support the team

Chui mui si tum: Manisha Koirala; Hum dono: Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa

Our dil goes garden garden when we see how Deepika Padukone lovingly looks at husband Ranveer Singh as he carefully escorts her after a movie

