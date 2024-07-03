It’s impossible for Vicky Kaushal not to groove to Punjabi numbers. At the Tauba Tauba song launch for Bad Newz, the actor gives a glimpse of his ‘Punjabiness’.

Punjabi in the house, oye

Geek rules

Her glamorous avatar aside, Fatima Sana Shaikh can look adorable even behind those geeky glasses, no?

Meoww!

We all know that Mrunal Thakur is an animal lover. When spotted at a pet clinic, the actor comes out barefoot, poses for the shutterbugs before returning to pick up food and medicine for her cat

Movie mania

After creating a storm worldwide, Lakshya and Raghav Juyal’s upcoming movie is finally ready for a viewing in India. At the première of the action drama, friends from the fraternity turn up to support the team

Just in

Chui mui si tum: Manisha Koirala; Hum dono: Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa

When you look at me

Our dil goes garden garden when we see how Deepika Padukone lovingly looks at husband Ranveer Singh as he carefully escorts her after a movie