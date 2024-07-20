Bad Newz explores the intriguing concept of heteropaternal superfecundation, where twins have different biological fathers

Bad Newz

Actor Vicky Kaushal's new film Bad Newz, released on July 19, delves into the rare phenomenon of heteropaternal superfecundation, where twins have different biological fathers. In the movie, Saloni, played by Triptii Dimri, has sexual relations with two partners, resulting in twins fathered by each of the two men.

What is Heteropaternal Superfecundation?

As per Health Site, It can happen when the woman is intimate with more than one man and releases multiple eggs during the ovulation.

"The sperms tend to survive in the female reproductive tract for several days after intercourse, significantly increasing the risk of egg fertilisation from two different men. This can be further confirmed by undergoing genetic testing, which reveals that the twins have two different fathers. Timing plays a crucial role in its occurrence. Rare in humans, it can be seen more in sheep, cats, and cows," A doctor told the health website.

Excerpt from Mid-day's review of Bad Newz

What’s it (the movie) about then? If you haven’t watched the trailer, which is all there is to the movie—it’s about pregnancy, and how “in the same cycle, two eggs have been fertilised”, hence two fathers to two potential babies, within the same womb.

Explain that, again? Well, two guys slept with the same girl—both fathering a twin, born out of the same night of lust/love.

Baap re! Is this too far out there, for a Bollywood movie that, from the first frame onwards, makes its intentions known—to reach out to mass/mainstream/multiplex audiences, through songs, dance, general entertainment, evidently tapping into the Punjabi-Gujarati NRI vibe as well, that Johar, as producer, knows a thing or two about, anyway?

Desi audiences might be happy to leave their brains behind—not so much their morality/judgement. I suppose the filmmakers know this. Societal guards are suitably in place. This ain’t some threesome stuff.

The first couple were married, then divorced. The second couple had the mild hots for each other. The night belonged to the birthday girl, who was drunk.

