Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer: Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff try to save the world from unknown threat, netizens say 'Kya bakwas hai'

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer: Heroes Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are seen giving their all to save the world from a deadly weapon and a nasty masked antagonist played by Prithviraj Sukumaran in the upcoming action thriller ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’. The over three-minute-long trailer begins with the introduction of the “dushman”, who does not have a name, identity, or face but has only one goal: “revenge”. The villain steals a weapon, which Ronit Bose Roy’s character describes as the “most powerful and dangerous weapon ever to be made”.

Prithviraj gives three days to be stopped. Ronit is then heard saying: “If we have to stop this psychopath, then we need two bigger psychos than him.” Akshay and Tiger are introduced into the trailer with the 'Baaghi' star mouthing: “Dil se soldier, dimaag se shaitaan hai hum.” Akshay Kumar adds: “Bach ke rehna humse. Hindustan hai hum.” The next moment is all about high-octane action, powerful punches, adrenaline-rushing scenes, dollops of humor, and picturesque locales of Mumbai, Scotland, London, Luton, Abu Dhabi, and Jordan.

Actresses Manushi Chillar and Alaya F play an undercover asset and an IT specialist, who join the two actors on the mission. A glimpse of actress Sonakshi Sinha is also seen. The trailer ends with the two stars engaging in a fight. As soon as this trailer came out, netizens started reacting to it. One user wrote, "Kya Bawaal chiz hai yr first-time aisa trailer dekha hai". "Kya bakwas trailer hai yaar ....movie do aur bakwas Hogi," wrote another user.

Earlier while talking about the movie, producer Jackky Bhagnani shared, "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has two biggest action stars, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, together for the first time, and we shot with an intention that action jo hona chahiye woh dhamakedaar hona chahiye aur real hona chahiye, and we have made sure that it looks really believable. We hope the audience join the real action on screen by their heroes.”

Produced by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films, and written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Ronit Roy in key roles. Get ready for an action-packed Eid this year!

