Badshah apologises after receiving backlash over his new song 'Sanak'

Updated on: 24 April,2023 08:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

A senior priest of Mahakaleshwar Temple situated in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district slammed Badshah for using the name of Lord Shiva (Bholenath) along with obscene words in the song

Badshah apologises after receiving backlash over his new song 'Sanak'

Badshah. Pic/PR

Rapper Badshah on Monday issued an apology after many people raised objections to the lyrics of his recently released song 'Sanak'. Taking to Instagram, Badshah wrote, "It has been brought to my attention that one of my recent releases, Sanak, sadly seems to have hurt the sentiments of some people. I would never willingly or unknowingly cause offence to anyone's sentiments. I bring my artistic creations and musical compositions to you, my fans, with the utmost sincerity and passion."



 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by BADSHAH (@badboyshah)




A senior priest of Mahakaleshwar Temple situated in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district slammed Badshah for using the name of Lord Shiva (Bholenath) along with obscene words in the song. The priest Mahesh asked him to remove the name of God from the song and apologise. He further said that he would demand to lodge an FIR against the rapper. Amid the row, Badshah has now decided to change some parts of the song.

"In light of this recent development, I have taken proactive measures to change some parts of the song and actioned the replacement with this new version on all digital platforms to further avoid hurting anyone. The replacement process takes a few days before the changes will reflect on all platforms, I request everyone to be patient during this period. I humbly offer my sincerest apologies to those whom I may have unknowingly hurt. My fans remain my bedrock, and I shall always hold them in the highest esteem and with boundless affection," he added. Badshah released 'Sanak' a month ago and has garnered over 22 million views so far. Now it's to see how the audience wil react to the new version.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

