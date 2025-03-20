Breaking News
Badshah celebrates life at 40, pens special note ahead of new song release

Ahead of the release of his much-awaited new track “Blessed,” rapper Badshah has opened up about what being "blessed" truly means to him

Picture Courtesy/Badshah's Instagram account

Ahead of the release of his much-awaited new track “Blessed,” rapper Badshah has opened up about what being "blessed" truly means to him.  


The singer took to his Instagram handle to share his heartfelt thoughts on his journey and how he views his life at 40. As he reflects on his journey, Badshah embraces the freedom and energy that come with his continued success. In his heartfelt post, the rapper mentioned that at 40, he still feels young at heart, full of energy and creativity, and grateful for the support he receives from his fans.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BADSHAH (@badboyshah)


On Wednesday, Badshah shared a couple of photos from his upcoming song and penned a lengthy note, counting his blessings. For the caption, he wrote, “BLESSED. Blessed to be able to do what i want to do. Blessed to be able to put my thoughts into words and share them with you. Blessed to be able to meet people and spread smiles Blessed because at 40 i still feel like a child Free and wild, shamed untamed Blessed coz we’re still running the game.”

He added, “Blessed for the days and blessed for nights Blessed because our wrongs are also rights.” Blessed because of the love yall shower Blessed every second every minute every hour I feel like im blessed So tell me whats next?.”

Badshah’s next track, "Blessed,” will release on March 20, 2025.

Last month, the singer made waves by launching India’s first-ever Pokémon music video. The rapper brought a fresh spin to the iconic Pokémon universe with his track, "Imma Be Your Pokémon," introducing a unique blend of music and nostalgia.

Speaking about the collaboration, Badshah had shared, “I’ve loved watching Pokémon, and like millions of fans around the world, I was always captivated by its world of adventure, friendship, and determination. Being able to collaborate with such an iconic global brand is truly a dream come true.”

badshah Instagram bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

