Rapper Badshah finally spoke about his connection with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. The duo's dating rumours were fuelled especially after they shared pictures online

Listen to this article Badshah has a 'deep connection' with Pakistan's dimpled beauty Hania Aamir; denies linkup rumours x 00:00

Indian rapper Badshah finally broke his silence on dating rumours with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. The duo sparked dating rumours after they were seen spending time together in Dubai and they often share videos and photos on their Instagram whenever they catch up with each other. Last week, Hania attended Badshah's concert in Dubai, and they were seen hugging each other. Hania shared the video on her Instagram story. With the video, she wrote, "That's my beautiful friend. He's an absolute rockstar! Hero hai." Badshah reshared this story on his Instagram and wrote, "Sabko pata hai rockstar kaun hai (you)."

Chad Rajput Badshah hugs Pakistan's most favourite actress Hania Aamir in public and entire Pakistan seethes in anger. pic.twitter.com/ZMgUxG78kY — Lord Immy Kant (Eastern Exile) (@KantInEast) November 17, 2024

Netizens had a mixed reaction to this video of the artists. Some fans were in support of them and commented. "India and Pakistan always come together in Dubai", some fans compared the two with the cartoon characters Gian and Shizuka while some Pakistani fans also seemed offended by the two's increasing closeness.

Badshah and Hania's frequent meetups in Dubai

They were previously seen together in April this year. The duo met in Dubai, and Hania shared a reel of the two having a fun time. Badshah and Hania both listened to songs and sang them in the funniest way possible.

Hania had also posted pictures of the duo and captioned it "rescue arrived from chandigarh". In the previous post, Hania had mentioned that she has been going through a rough patch.

More about Badshah and Hania Aamir

Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia popularly known by his stage name Badshah was previously married to Jasmine Masih for about eight years from 2012 to 2020. The ex-couple also has a daughter named Jessemy Grace Masih Singh born in January 2017. After his divorce, he was linked with Mrunal Thakur, and Isha Rikhi.

The dimpled beauty of Pakistan, Hania Aamir has become a popular name in Hindi Television across India and Pakistan and is often regarded as the national crush of Pakistan. She is remembered for her role in Pakistani dramas 'Ishqiya', 'Titli', 'Dilruba' and 'Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha'. The actress made headlines for her recent project 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum' with Fahadh Mustafa. The stellar actress and internet sensation was also spotted at Diljit's concert.

Badshah while talking to Sahitya Aaj Tak denied the dating rumours with Hania and said that they are just good friends with a deep connection. He further added that their relationship is often misinterpreted and people assume a lot of things.

Another interesting thing to know is that both Hania and Badshah attended Diljit Dosanjh's concert at the O2 arena in London under the Dil-luminati Tour 2024. Diljit specially called Hania on stage and sang a song for her, he also mentioned her in the recap post of his tour. Badshah was also present in this concert and he came to the stage to hint at his upcoming tour in the UK. No matter what the rapper said it seems more than a mere coincidence that they both were present at the same place at the same time.