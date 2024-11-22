Badshah celebrated his 39th birthday on the set of Indian Idol Season 15. The celebrations were disturbed as a fan entered the set of the singing show uninvited

pic/instagram

On the sets of Sony Entertainment Television's much-loved singing reality show, Indian Idol 15, chaos erupted as a fan gate-crashed Badshah’s birthday celebrations, clashing with security to meet the rapper. The fan, wearing a jacket styled after Badshah’s iconic look, interrupted the shoot, catching everyone’s attention.

Badshah's fan gatecrashes his birthday celebration on Indian Idol's set

Vishal Dadlani and the crew of the show were seen celebrating rapper and singer Badshah's birthday on the set of Indian Idol. Badshah who celebrated his 39th birthday this year was seen wearing a floral black and yellow shirt. The rapper is appearing as a judge for Sony TV's reality show Indian Idol for the first time.

The video also features famous film director and producer Mahesh Bhatt. Seems like they were shooting for an upcoming episode of Indian Idol when the fan gatecrashed the ongoing celebration. Vishal Dadlani was courteous enough to take the rapper's photo with his fan.

Badshah's journey so far as a judge in Indian Idol

Badshah has been a part of the news ever since he joined the 15th season of Indian Idol. After the initial few episodes of the reality show were aired, netizens started trolling the singer and asked the makers to replace him with someone better as they did not consider him fit for the position of the judge. Badshah was quite affected by this trolling on social media and decided to reconsider his choice. He also missed the theatre round because of this. Neeti Mohan was his substitute for the episode. Although, the singer rejoined the show from the Grand Premiere.

Badshah was also disappointed as Ragini Shinde was not selected in the Top-15. The rapper had really liked her singing in the auditions and could not stop praising her. But, his disappointment with the other two judges' decision was pretty evident, and eventually, for the first time in the history of the show, a new addition was made after the grand premiere. Ragini joined the show as the 16th contestant and is the youngest contender for the prestigious title.

Badhshah also made a surprise appearance at Diljit Dosanjh'sold-out concert happening at the iconic O2 Arena in London under the record-shattering Dil-Luminati Tour. The rapper also hinted his UK tour in 2025. Moreover, there are rumours that the rapper is dating Pakistani actor Hania Aamir as they are often seen together and she was also present at Badshah's Dubai concert.