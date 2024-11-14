Rapper Badshah faces a lawsuit from a media company for allegedly breaching payment terms in their contract after the firm fulfilled services for his track 'Baawla' with Amit Uchana

Badshah

Rap sheet on rapper

Rapper-singer Badshah is facing a lawsuit from a media company for failing to honour payment terms agreed upon in the legal contract. The company claims to have completed all services relating to the production and promotion of the track, Baawla, featuring Badshah and Amit Uchana. However, the company has alleged that Badshah has not cleared the dues for those involved in the project’s making. The case is now with the Karnal district court, with the complainants stating that they turned to legal action after multiple reminders. Despite their efforts, Badshah has reportedly given only false assurances, deferring payment dates without releasing any funds.

Hollywood calling

Soundarya Sharma is set to make her Hollywood debut with John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski’s next. Thrilled about the new project, the Housefull 5 actor shared, “All I can say is, dream on; dreams do come true. The year 2024 is incredibly special. It started with Housefull 5, and now I’m paving my way in Hollywood. I had shot a few sequences almost a year ago for the same project, but I never like to talk much until it’s executed because I’m superstitious about it.” She shared pictures with Chad from her schedule in Los Angeles and France. “Due to the NDA, I can’t share further details regarding this project, but I will soon, as per the ideal timeline,” she added.

Solo trip for birthday

Sumbul Touqeer of Imlie fame recently took a solo trip to the Maldives to celebrate her 21st birthday in advance. She revealed that the experience gave her a sense of freedom. “There were so many memorable moments—from meeting locals who shared their stories to witnessing breathtaking sunsets—that I’ll never forget. But I think the most special experience was the feeling of independence and freedom. It gave me a new perspective on life and reminded me of how powerful it can be to trust yourself in unfamiliar situations,” said Sumbul. She returned feeling grounded with a clearer sense of direction. We get you, girl!

Medium-rare roast

Karan Johar recently posted a video where he playfully roasts Maheep Kapoor. In the clip, he jokingly asks if she feels threatened by Shalini Passi’s rising popularity on Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. Noticing the video, Shalini shared Karan’s Reel on her Instagram Stories, writing, “Love these two.” In Karan’s video caption, he wrote, “Have the Mumbai girls taken a leap? I grill Maheep! Who is no Meryl Streep but definitely an OG Bollywood wife for keeps. Hope you enjoy this roast, @shalini.passi.” And the drama continues.

Janhvi on a roll

Karan Johar has reportedly approached Janhvi Kapoor for a new Netflix film following the success of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020), which received positive reviews. This project would mark another collaboration for Janhvi with the streaming platform. Through this film, Karan aims to explore her versatility with a fresh approach. Industry sources suggest that it will present Janhvi in a challenging role. “This project could showcase Janhvi in a new light, tapping into her talent in a unique way,” shared an insider.

Kanguva leaks online

Just hours after its theatrical release, the South Indian fantasy action thriller Kanguva, starring Suriya and Bobby Deol, was leaked online. According to reports, the HD version is now available on several piracy sites, including Telegram, Filmyzilla, Movierulez, and Tamilblasters. While the extent of its box-office impact is unclear, the film’s producers issued a warning via social media. Studio Green wrote, “Anti-piracy team on mode, so don’t leak any contents; your account may be suspended.”

Anurag heartbroken

Anurag Kashyap recently shared his disappointment at the abrupt shelving of his ambitious Netflix project Maximum City just days before pre-production. The adaptation of Suketu Mehta’s novel, intended as a three-part series exploring Mumbai’s vibrant life, held personal significance for Kashyap, who spent over a year developing it. He described the cancellation as a personal and artistic loss, speaking of “invisible censorship” that can limit creative freedom on streaming platforms.