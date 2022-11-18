Badshah promises to bring generous amounts of 'paagalpanti' with his first India tour

×
Updated on: 18 November,2022 07:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Indian rapper Badshah, who is set to embark on his first India tour, has shared that the tour will stick to his commitment of providing unadulterated entertainment with a dash of "paagalpanti" (madness) to the audience

Indian rapper Badshah, who is set to embark on his first India tour, has shared that the tour will stick to his commitment of providing unadulterated entertainment with a dash of "paagalpanti" (madness) to the audience. The eight cities tour is planned between December to March, starting from Mumbai on December 24.


Talking about his tour, the 'Jugnu' hitmaker said: "I am ecstatic and grateful to my fans for giving such an overwhelming response to the tour. The energy of performing to a live audience is unparalleled, and my commitment is to bring an experience filled with paagalpanti that will stay with you all for a long, long time." Recently, the rapper also shared a promo of the tour, which in a dramatised way covered Badshah's journey, where young Aditya's vision is larger than life and audacious, so much that it makes people laugh at him; however, he is determined to rule the world.



The multi-city tour, which will start from Mumbai on December 24, will move to Guwahati on January 7, followed by Ahmedabad on January 21, Hyderabad on January 28, Kolkata on February 5, Gurugram on February 18, Pune on March 4, and Bengaluru on March 18.


