Badshah responds to a troll who asked him 'When will you die?'

Singer-Rapper Badshah shared his condolences for the late singer KK, who died due to cardiac arrest on May 31 in Kolkata. Following the death of two legendary

singers, Sidhu Moose Wala and KK, Badshah received a hate message from a troller.

On Wednesday, the 36-year-old Indian rapper took to his Instagram handle and shared a couple of stories about the hate message he received. In the first IG story, he shared a screenshot of the direct message he received from a troller, stating, "tu kab marega (when will you die)" followed by an abusive word.

Following this he captioned the story, "Just to give you an idea what sort of hate we face on an everyday basis." he wrote. Badshah didn't reveal the identity of the troller.

