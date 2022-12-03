BAFTA Masterclass took Sanjay Leela Bhansali to his early days as a filmmaker

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is currently in London for the BAFTA Awards campaign for his movie 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', recently shared that the BAFTA Masterclass took him back to his early days as a filmmaker

The director kickstarted the campaign by speaking at a special BAFTA Masterclass at the iconic home of British cinema, in which he discussed his career trajectory over the last 25 years.

Marking the first ever masterclass the director has delivered, the full house event took place at BAFTA's iconic Princess Anne Theatre, hosted by Rachel Dwyer, British author and former professor of Indian Cultures and Cinema at SOAS, University of London.



Speaking about his experience of being in London, Bhansali said, "Speaking to audiences at the various events in London has been a wonderful experience for me. The BAFTA Masterclass took me back to my early days as a filmmaker. It was a thrilling experience to share my insights and interact with students at Central Saint Martins. 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' continues to receive unprecedented love from audiences globally. I hope this love continues to pour our way."



The award-winning filmmaker then took part in a special conversation with British film critic, Mike McCahill, for the next generation of the world's leading creatives at Central Saint Martins, University of Arts London, on November 29.

The event session took place at the LVMH Theatre and was attended by many students. The director, who is known for his aesthetic sense, spoke about the fashion, creative direction and costume design in his films as he engaged in a round of Q&A with students.



Bhansali also attended a special red carpet screening of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' at The Prince Charles Cinema, which is the last and most famous of the independent cinemas still operating in London's cine-famous 'West End'.



The filmmaker is set to attend numerous further events whilst in London as part of his BAFTA Awards campaign for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', starring Alia Bhatt. The film is being submitted for BAFTA members' consideration in all categories, including Best Film, Director, Adapted Screenplay, Leading Actress and Film Not in the English Language.