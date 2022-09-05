‘Baliyan guy’ now fascinated by payals

Chand baliyan hitmaker Aditya A now releases another “conversational” love track, Right wali payal
Neither music listeners nor Aditya A himself could have anticipated the immense success that his single, Chand baliyan, would garner, two years after its release. Popping up as a particularly attention-grabbing ad that interrupted Spotify playlists, the lilting song had all the ingredients for the making of a hit track. Yet, it only managed to come under the spotlight after the recent social media boom.
“Its success opened many doors for me. I have been [hired for] a lot of live shows, and have been exposed to new audiences. I now have a new fan-base,” says Aditya.
His latest number, Right wali payal is a duet that sees him share the mic with Saiwariya. “The lyrics are such that it seems conversational. If you hear the song, you will notice that it sounds like the girl and the guy are merely talking to one another. I hope that people have fun with this one. As a singer, I want to make music that people relate to, and that changes everyone for the better.”
A bevy of love songs may have hit the music market of late, but the singer’s track seemed to have been undeterred by competition as it became a hot favourite among listeners. Ask him if he has a winning approach to making his songs, and he says, “Each song has its own journey. Sometimes, I work on the lyrics first, and then the melody. On other occasions, it’s the other way around.”
