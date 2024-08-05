Amid the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh and its Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigning, Hansal Mehta recalled how his 2022 film 'Faraaz' was banned in the country

Hansal Mehta, Faraaz poster Pic/Instagram, X

Listen to this article Hansal Mehta recalls how his film 'Faraaz' was banned in Bangladesh amid ongoing protests: 'Wanted to cover up their bloodied hands' x 00:00

Hansal Mehta’s film ‘Faraaz’ is based on the Bangladeshi Terror attack of 2016 the debut of actor Zahan Kapoor along with actor Paresh Rawal's son Aditya Rawal in a prominent role. Amid the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh and its Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigning, the filmmaker recalled how his 2022 film was banned in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hansal took to X and wrote, “Seeing the events unfold in Bangladesh reminds me of the Faraaz release saga. It is streaming globally on Netflix except in Bangladesh where it has been banned. The release of ‘Faraaz’ based on the Holey Artisan Bakery, Dhaka attack of 2016 was sought to be stalled for nearly 18 months. I was visited at home by the otherwise very amiable Bangladesh High Commissioner of the time, I was constantly threatened and/or called by sources supposedly from the Indian ‘cabinet secretariat’ to tell me that the film would strain India’s relations with Bangladesh, I received multiple calls from high ranking police officials, alleged secret service agents, I have been accorded police protection for perceived threats from terror organisations, was put through lengthy litigation in Indian courts, was levelled rude allegations by many who said ‘this is not your story to tell’, am still battling bogus litigation in the Bangladesh courts…”

Seeing the events unfold in Bangladesh reminds me of the Faraaz release saga. It is streaming globally on Netflix except in Bangladesh where it has been banned.



The release of ‘Faraaz’ based on the Holey Artisan Bakery, Dhaka attack of 2016 was sought to be stalled for nearly… pic.twitter.com/dQIP9pF9P1 — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) August 5, 2024

He added, “All this to halt the release of a film that apparently showed Sheikh Hasina’s government and machinery in poor light. This was a government that wanted nobody outside Bangladesh to know that they were simply inept and run by a highly authoritarian leader who was afraid of any criticism towards herself. They wanted to cover up their bloodied hands by shutting our voice and our right to tell a story that is a mirror to our times, a cautionary tale about our youth, a critique of authoritarian governments and majoritarian states. I hope justice will be served to the people of Bangladesh of course but also every country that might be vulnerable to such an establishment. Let equality, truth, and justice always prevail. Let every citizen of the free world stand tall.”

‘Faraaz’ also featured Juhi Babbar, Aamir Ali, Sachin Lalwani, Pallak Lalwani, and Reshham Sahaani. It is currently streaming on Netflix.